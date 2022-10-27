BLUEFIELD — Ideas for making this year’s Christmas in Bluefield even more merry than the one last year were shared Wednesday during a town hall meeting of local holiday planners at the Bluefield Arts Center.
The city of Bluefield is now West Virginia’s Christmas City, so city planners and local volunteers are finalizing current plans and seeking new ideas as the holiday season gets nearer.
“Thank you for coming here tonight,” said City Manager Cecil Marson. “A lot of you here have already done a ton of stuff and gave a lot of good ideas.”
Many plans have been set in place, but this does not mean that more cannot be done, he said. There are still spaces that can be filled if people and organizations have ideas, he said.
There are still spaces in this year’s Christmas City agenda for other activities.
“It could be a night with Santa or a nice Christmas concert for kids,” Marson said.
Current plans include having the Holiday of Lights at Lotito Park, but a new feature will be signs that guide visitors to downtown Bluefield and all the Christmas activities there after they finish enjoying the Christmas lights displays at the city park, he said. and there will be more holiday lights along Stadium Drive as visitors approach the Holiday of Lights.
Once in downtown Bluefield, visitors will see more Christmas lights displays, the Christmas tree which plays holiday music during a lights show, Santa Claus and a new outdoor skating rink on Raleigh Street. The skating rink will open to skaters of all ages, and there will be skates provided.
A downtown Christmas Market in the former Landmark Mini Mall building will be open. One plan calls for creating a Christmas Tree Alley with 40 to 50 Christmas trees. There are also plans to ask for volunteers interested in decorating downtown windows, Marson said.
Another new feature in downtown Bluefield this Christmas season will be the Ferris Wheel that operated during the week of this year’s Beaver-Graham football game, Marson said. Plans for Bluefield’s Christmas Parade, such as which route will be used, are continuing to take shape as well.
Downtown parking was mentioned, and one idea was to place signs in areas where parking is permitted while Christmas activities are underway. Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Virginias, suggested having a Letters to Santa box near the chamber offices so children can leave messages for Santa.
“There are no bad ideas when it comes to Christmas,” Marson said.
People who wish to volunteer for Bluefield’s Christmas activities this year can contact City Ambassador Marie Blackwell at 304-327-2401, extension 2415. Messages about volunteering or ideas for activities can also be sent through the City of Bluefield Facebook page and the West Virginia’s Christmas City Facebook page.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
