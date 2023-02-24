CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. –The Christiansburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 86-year-old male from Christiansburg, Va.
Siegfried Holzer left his residence on Thursday to go to a local store but never returned, according to a statement from the Christiansburg Police.
After realizing he had not checked in with his family, they were able to activate the GPS on his vehicle and observed it to be traveling out of the area. Law enforcement was able to track his vehicle to a location in Hardy, W.Va.
The Hardy County Sheriff’s Office found Holzer's vehicle in the 11000 block of State Road in Baker, W.Va. on Thursday around 8 p.m.
Holzer was not located. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a ball cap, blue tennis shoes, and an orange, maroon, and white Virginia Tech jacket. People with any information on his whereabouts can contact the Christiansburg Police Department at 540-382-4343.
