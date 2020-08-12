PRINCETON — The Mercer County Commission will choose two new members for the beleaguered County Board of Health on Friday.
A motion during a meeting Monday morning from Commissioner Greg Puckett to ask the state to basically end the terms of the three current members and appoint an entire new five-member was rejected for a lack of a second.
Puckett said he wanted to make the request because the problems associated with the Mercer County Health Department has led to a lack of public trust in the board and it would be better to appoint new members for a fresh start.
After his motion failed, Puckett did agree to a motion to appoint two new members to fill the vacant seats.
The board oversees the health department, which has been rife with problems relating to its handling the pandemic and saw its administrator retire and medical director resign on July 31.
The commissioners agreed to ask for recommendations to fill the two vacant slots through Thursday and make a decision in a special called meeting set for Friday.
Those two vacancies occurred after one previous member had already resigned and board chair Dr. Randy Stevens resigned on July 31.
Stevens resigned after the health department came under fire for reporting issues with the state, and said, “We have lost our administrator and health officer. As chairman of the board, when something like that happens, the buck stops at the top. So I think it’s better for this board to go forward without me.”
Both new board members have to be from Bluefield and the City of Bluefield has submitted a list of five candidates.
Mayor Ron Martin was at Monday’s meeting and told the commissioners the board needs diversity and members with a strong medical background.
Commissioner Gene Buckner said the new appointees will “probably” come from that list, but other recommendations will be considered.
The Commission by-passed the usual protocol by not waiting until the board of health made recommendations, which have then traditionally been either approved or rejected by commissioners.
During Monday’s meeting, board of health member Roger Topping responded to the suggestion that all three remaining members be replaced.
Topping, who was administrator at Princeton Health Care Center until he retired and has more than 30 years experience in that field, said he agreed with Bill Crouch, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), who recently said the health department was in “disarray.”
“No one asked for this (the resignations and retirement), and no one was asked to resign or retire,” he said. “These people took it upon themselves to do so and place personal issues ahead of the health of the people of Mercer County.”
But Topping presented cases of recent problems related to decisions made by staff.
When the pandemic hit, he said he asked about the number of COVID-19 test kits available at the department and he was told “three.”
“The health department … had three test kits and they had 20 PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment),” he said, adding that he asked the staff why the number was so low.
The answer he said he received was, “Well, we are a small county health department and we are not big like others.”
Topping said Mercer County has the eighth largest population of counties in the state, not a small one.
In another incident, a sign was posted on the front door of the department with, in large letters, “Closed,” when in fact it was not closed. But the information about it actually being open was in the “fine print,” which people did not read when they saw the large “Closed.”
“We asked, please do not put that up,” Topping said. “It’s going to look bad for the health department. It stayed up and we finally got them to take it down.”
Another issue concerned COVID testing days.
“We directed the administrator to purchase a significant amount of test kits and we gave her $50,000 for PPE,” he said. “We directed the county health department to start doing testing on weekends … and we were told they didn’t have the staff to do that with,” Topping said. “Then we directed it again and all of a sudden the staff was there.”
“These are just a few of the things this board has addressed,” he said.
One of the major issues that surfaced, he said, was a previous memo to all state health departments from Dr. Cathy Slemp, former state Health Officer and commissioner of the Bureau of Public Health, regarding reports submitted to the state about deaths from COVID-19.
“She directed all health departments to start using this report,” he said, but during the last two weeks the reports were apparently not used and caused a delay in the reporting of eight deaths, which at the time brought the total to 11 (it’s now 13 and all related to Princeton Health Care Center).
“There were 11 reports we were behind on,” Topping said, and the individual who was supposed to be doing the reports told him she had never seen the reports that were supposed to be used.
That puzzled him, he said, because he had a copy of Slemp’s memo.
“It’s a funny thing to me the first three deaths were reported (and posted by DHHR),” he said, but suddenly there was a problem or misunderstanding of the report. “I don’t know why yet. I have not received a satisfactory reply to that. We (board members) are not happy. Somewhere along the way, somebody decided they were not going to do the reports. I don’t know who yet, but we are looking into it.”
The health department released a statement Monday that said, “The delayed reporting of these deaths was influenced by two factors: first, the sudden vacancy of the medical director position at PHCC, and second, a misinterpretation of standing COVID-19 state procedures pertaining to the need for verification of death certificates prior to reporting.”
New steps and written directives have been taken as to who will complete the reports and when, he added. “They will be submitted in a timely manner.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, who replaced Slemp, visited PHCC on Sunday and said Monday the problem in reporting was the turnover at the health department and the medical director at PHCC had contracted the virus himself and was hospitalized.
Topping said he disagreed with the way the board members, including Dr. Randy Maxwell, a chiropractor, and Stacey Hicks, president of Princeton Rescue Squad, have been portrayed and said they both have long experience in the medical field.
He also said there are many “good employees who are working hard … We are trying to help them as much as we can. We need people (new board members) approved that can serve and help us with the future of the health department. I am not going to be satisfied with a reactive (rather than proactive) board of health. I want our health department to be out there in the lead, working with the hospitals, the nursing homes, everybody.”
He also said a new medical director has been found but they are not ready to make an announcement yet as details are being worked out as far as him leaving his current job.
Puckett, who was removed from the board last year after a disagreement with fellow board members about smoking regulations, said there were other missteps at the health department over a period of time before the pandemic and before Topping was appointed.
“I do think the public trust in the health department means everything and you cannot function without that trust,” he said. “The buck truly stops at the board. It is ultimately the board’s responsibility.”
In other business, the commission also unanimously passed a resolution supporting Gov. Jim Justice’s mandate to wear facial coverings in public buildings and in close proximity to people.
“Mercer County has seen a dramatic and rapid rise in the number of cases as a result of continued COVID-19 exposure due to community spread,” the resolution said. “…the upcoming return of students, faculty and staff of Bluefield State and Concord University … will significantly increase the population and population density of the community, which may lead to increased service needs from the community’s public health system, medical professionals and hospitals.”
Medical experts say the number of positive cases in the county “will increase in an exponential manner if additional to stop or slow the spread of COVID-19 are not instituted” and a “disproportionate number of new … infections in West Virginia have occurred in Mercer County…”
Although penalties for not following the mandate have not been initiated by Justice, “it is appropriate in order to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community during the present state of emergency to comply with recommended face coverings…” the resolution states.
The resolution also encourages “business to post temporary signage requesting social distancing … requiring that masks be worn within their establishments, and limiting the number of patrons on store premises, and require patrons to adhere and comply with the businesses’ stated requests.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
