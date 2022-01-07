A children’s vaccine clinic that was scheduled for this afternoon has been postponed.
Bonnie Allen, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said it has been rescheduled.
“We are cancelling the children's COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for today at the Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Preservati center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” she said. “We have rescheduled it for Thursday, Jan. 13 for the same time and at the same place. It is for 5-11 year-olds only.”
Allen said the adult COVID vaccine clinic is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Preservati center. It is for 12 years and older.
