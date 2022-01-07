Mercer County Health Department

The Mercer County Health Department sign is pictured in this 2019 file photo.

 BDT file photo

A children’s vaccine clinic that was scheduled for this afternoon has been postponed.

Bonnie Allen, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said it has been rescheduled.

“We are cancelling the children's COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for today at the Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Preservati center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” she said. “We have rescheduled it for Thursday, Jan. 13 for the same time and at the same place. It is for 5-11 year-olds only.”

Allen said the adult COVID vaccine clinic is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Princeton Rescue Squad Karen Preservati center. It is for 12 years and older.

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you