PRINCETON — People striving to prevent the tragedies of child abuse and neglect met Friday outside the Mercer County Courthouse to remind the public that much needs to be done so all children can know a safe and fulfilling life.
Meeting on the courthouse’s front lawn, people representing the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Child Protect, Children’s Home Society and Child Law conducted the annual Children’s Memorial Flag Day ceremony.
Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer read a proclamation that was passed this month along with Commissioners Gene Buckner and Greg Puckett to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and April 28, 2023 as Children’s Memorial Flag Day.
“Children are the future of West Virginia and we continue to work toward a state that is greater for them than the one we grew up in,” Archer said. “Finding solutions to child mistreatment requires input and action from everyone, and education efforts increase public awareness about ways to recognize and prevent child abuse. The Children’s Memorial Flag has become a recognizable symbol of the need to do a better job of protecting children.”
About three million children are reported abused and neglected in this country each year, Archer read from the proclamation.
“All citizens should become more aware of the negative effects of child abuse and its prevention within their communities, and become involved in supporting parents who raise their children in a safe, nurturing environment,” he said.
After Archer finished reading the proclamation, the Straley Elementary Choir performed for the audience, and the tune “Amazing Grace” was performed on the bagpipes by Maggie Jusiel and Tim Mainland. Special recognitions and presentations were made to Amber Calloway, Jessica Whitt, Erica Ramsey, Bailey Battle, Elizabeth Street, Kristin Nelson, Laura Suroski and Dr. Nola Gum for their work helping children in the Mercer County community.
The ceremony’s keynote speaker, Commissioner Jeffrey Pack of the state DHHR, shared his thoughts about the day’s significance.
“I think what you’re doing here, the event you’re having, an event like this says far more more than what you probably realize,” Pack told the crowd. “The fact you’re willing to take a moment and recognize what’s going on in your community, that you’re willing to take a moment and think about some of the hard things that we don’t like to think about, is very telling.”
“As I was listening to the presentations, it occurred to me, ‘what can I possibly say to add to this?’ Many of you probably know this, it was made famous in the movie ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ during the Civil War, President Lincoln wrote a letter to a lady who had lost five of her children, five of her sons, in battle. Part of that letter he wrote was, ‘I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine that should attempt to beguile you over the grief of a loss so overwhelming.’ and that’s kind of how I feel,” Pack said. “I don’t know that I have the words to appropriately appreciate what all of you do.”
Preventing child abuse and neglect will take more than the people working in agencies addressing these issues. It will take everyone in the community working together.
“I think it takes a village,” Pack stated. “I think it takes a village marching in the same direction and working toward a common goal. We say we’re going to overcome this. We’re going to overcome the affects of substance abuse. We’re going to overcome the affects of poverty. We’re going to overcome the generational things that occur that leads to systemic child abuse generation after generation after generation.”
After a ceremonial bell ringing, the public participated in the annual Remembrance Walk around the courthouse.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.