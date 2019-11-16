BLUEFIELD -— Volunteers started signing up children Friday for the annual Community Christmas Tree Party, an annual event also known throughout the region as Little Jimmie.
Now in its 102nd year, the Community Christmas Tree provides gift bags with toys, food, gloves and other items. Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the all-volunteer program organizes the annual holiday event with the help of generous donors.
A total of 51 children were signed up by the end of the first day, Michele Colley, who directs the Community Christmas Tree with Delores French, said later.
Sign ups continue today at the Herb Sims Center along Stadium Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents or guardians signing up their children for the Community Christmas Tree need to bring the child’s WIC, CHIP, or Medicaid card demonstrating proof of need.
A second round of sign ups will be conducted at the Herb Sims Center starting Friday, Nov. 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Volunteers staffing long tables signed up children while parents and guardians looked at gift ideas such as dolls, superhero toys, art supplies, basketballs, Nerf guns, movies and other possibilities.
Volunteer Erika Colley, 13, said she has been working with the Community Christmas Tree for years. She is the granddaughter of the late Executive Editor Tom Colley of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, who was an enthusiatic supporter of the program.
“Since I could talk,” Erika said. “I think it’s fun.”
Other volunteers had given a lot of time to signing up children for Little Jimmie, too.
“This is my fifth year,” Nancy George of Glenwood estimated.
“This is about my eighth year,” Irene Farmer of Bluefield added.
Carol Bailey of Princeton thought for a moment before answering. “I have no idea. About 10 (years), I think.”
One Bluefield woman who was signing up her children said they were grateful for the help, but added they would have family Christmas activities even if there were no presents on Christmas Morning.
“It would still be Christmas,” she said. “I try to teach my kids it’s more than presents. The best gift for Christmas is family.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.