BLUEFIELD — A $100 donation arrived Friday for the Community Christmas Tree fund drive, edging it a little closer to the $40,000 needed to help make sure area children have a joyous Christmas this year.
Volunteers signed up a total of 120 children Friday at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive in Bluefield, according to volunteer Michele Colley, bringing the number of registered children to 254.
Sign-ups continue today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herb Sims Center. Parents and guardians who want to sign-up children for gift bags should bring their children’s WIC, CHIP or Medicaid card to show proof of need.
Colley said people were standing ready at the center’s door Friday when the sign-ups started. Not as many people were waiting when the first round of sign-ups started a week ago, but the volunteers were busier this time.
“I’ll bet we’ve already done what we did in the two days last week,” volunteer Nancy George said as she filled out a gift card. “I really believe so.”
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree, also known throughout the region as Little Jimmie, has for 102 years provided gift bags including toys, food, cold-weather gear, a book and more items. Volunteers run the program, so the money contributed by generous donors is spent on filling the gift bags for the children.
Volunteers signing up children Friday told parents and guardians that the Community Christmas Tree Party will be held Dec. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Union. A new venue was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the Herb Sims Center to Bluefield College.
Bluefield College was eager to work with the Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the Little Jimmie party and the distribution of gift bags was no longer available.
For many families, the Community Christmas Tree is the only way to make sure their children will have presents on Christmas morning.
“I don’t really know,” one Bramwell-area woman replied when asked what her family would do if the program was not available. “We live off my husband’s disability. I really don’t know.”
A single $100 donation arrived Friday. An additional $28,889 is needed to reach the $40,000 goal.
Those wanting to donate to the Community Christmas Tree program can do so by sending checks made out to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV 24701. They can also drop off contributions to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield.
Beginning Balance: $11,011.18
• Aubert Keaton ... $100.00
Daily Total: $100.00
Ending Balance: $11,111.18
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
