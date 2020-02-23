PRINCETON — Children, books and shelter animals combined for the tales to tails event on Saturday.
The Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) and the Princeton Public Library partnered to offer the Tales to Tails event where children had the opportunity to read to shelter dogs. By doing this both the children and animals were positively affected in multiple ways.
“I think this gives them the socialization that they [the dogs] need and it gets them out of the shelter,” Heather Mitchell, of MCAS said of the tales to tails event.
Taking place at the Princeton Public Library, the children are able to read aloud in a public place and allow dogs to experience the public. With the children and animals interacting one-on-one with the public this builds confidence in both the young readers and the furry friends.
“It does help with their reading skills especially because we aren’t doing it in a private space, they’re reading in front of numerous people,” Princeton Public Library Director, Sheena Johnson said.
Amongst the countless bookshelves children were able to sit next to the shelter dog that participated in this event, Honey, a two-year-old mix, and read to her. Honey, being a respectful and patient dog, sat quietly as the children flipped through the pages.
“Perhaps it helps them with their ability to read aloud in front of people and it may even help in the future when they come to a point in their life where they’re making speeches or speaking in front of larger groups,” Johnson said.
According to Mitchell, the experience of quietly sitting with children shows that dogs, like Honey, would do well in homes with small children. The tales and tails event also allows the public to interact with animals that they might not have otherwise.
“With people coming in here to see her it’s giving her more of a chance to get out to find her home,” Mitchell said.
Eagerly reading to Honey, four-year-old Silas Fain, of Princeton, has awaited this day for weeks. As he read exceptionally well to Honey, he enjoyed her attentive personality and kind demeanor.
“He’s been practicing all month for this. It’s definitely given him motivation. We’ve been working on the CVC words. This really helped to give him that extra boost to learn the more difficult words,” Silas’s mother Aryn Fain, said.
According to Fain, Silas is fond of dogs in general but was exceptionally excited to meet Honey. In preparation for the reading event Silas has been practicing by reading to his family dog, Aryn said.
While this event featured a shelter dog, Mitchell stated that she and fellow shelter workers aren’t opposed to bringing a feline in the future, but this hasn’t been decided yet. According to Johnson, a second tales to tails event has been planned for March.
For more information on how you can reserve a seat for a child for the upcoming tales to tails event, contact the Princeton Public Library at 304-487-5045. For more information on Honey contact the Mercer County Animal Shelter at 304-425-2838.
