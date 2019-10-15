BRAMWELL — Children of all ages are welcome to join the first-ever Spooktacular Halloween event hosted by the town of Bramwell and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on October 19.
The Halloween activities will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. for children and their families, including trick-or- treating, vendors, and more. Children, ages newborn to 14, will also have the opportunity to have their picture taken during the Fall Photo Shoot and Costume Contest. The photographs of the children in their Halloween costumes will then be published in an upcoming edition of the Daily Telegraph and the Princeton Times. Prizes will be awarded in three separate categories: newborn to 5, 6 to 10wv and 11 to 14 years of age.
Jess Goins, Sales Manager for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, said, “We here at the Telegraph are so happy to be able to bring this event to the community and bring back the Fall photo contest. So many families in the area have let us know that they’ve missed having the keepsakes of their small children in costume.”
With some of the homes dating back to the near beginning of the 20th century, guests can experience Halloween amidst the grandeur of the mansions. From one mansion to the next, children will have the thrill of Halloween in the Town of Millionaires.
“We encourage everyone to dress up and have a good time with our vendors and a kids activities area,” said Goins. “The Town of Bramwell is excited to open up their homes for trick-or-treating and showing off their community.”
Along with the trick or treating throughout the historic streets of Bramwell, guests are welcome to visit the Bramwell Train Depot where pictures for the paper will be taken. Those who have their pictures taken will be automatically entered into a costume contest with prize awards. The winners will be announced upon photo publication.
While the photos taken for the paper is free of charge, parents and guardians will have the opportunity to purchase prints of the photos.
Refreshments will be available for guests at the depot as well as several vendors. Vendors will have their wares for sale as well as activities for children to fit the spooky spirit. The event, filled with sweet treats and festive costumes is sure to make lasting memories for children and their families.
For more information contact the Bluefield Daily Telegraph at 304-327-2811.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
