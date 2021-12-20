PRINCETON — Some residents can still remember when a house off West Main Street was a place for milk and cookies with friends, but now it’s a house where children needing help with legal matters can find the support they need.
ChildLaw Services, Inc. celebrated the opening Thursday of a new headquarters at 1709 West Main Street in Princeton with a ribbon cutting and an open house. The nonprofit agency’s mission is to be an advocate for children’s well-being. This task is done by giving them a voice through legal representation, policy development and coordinated planning.
The agency’s personnel had been sharing tight quarters in a small Princeton Avenue house, but now they have about double the space in the renovated Crockett home, said Executive Director Cathy Wallace. After the ribbon was cut in front of the house’s new accessibility ramp, the public was seeing the new offices.
“It was gutted when we came in here,” Wallace recalled. “There was no plumbing, no utilities from the street.”
Darrell and Jason Howerton of Paramount Construction worked to restore as much of the Crockett home as possible, Wallace said. Moldings and hardwood floors were retained whenever this was feasible, and light fixtures matching the house were chosen.
“There was nothing, so we tried to restore as much as we could,” Wallace stated.
ChildLaw’s staff now have larger offices, a conference room featuring a large dining room table and places like a “soft interview room” where the staff can talk with children in a comfortable setting that feels like a home, she said. Toys including a big Superman doll and books were standing ready.
Besides giving ChildLaw Services a new location, the renovations helped keep part of the city’s history.
“We’re really happy because besides having a new home, it’s helping preserve part of Princeton’s heritage,” said Andrew Waight, a staff attorney with ChildLaw Services.
Even the house’s balcony is accessible. Wallace stepped outside and looked at the view.
“What makes us unique is that we’re a nonprofit law firm, one of only four in the state and the only one that deals with children exclusively,” Wallace said.
Ryan Runyon, president of the ChildLaw Service Board of Directors, watched as visitors explored the new facility.
“I think this is fantastic,” he said. “It’s something they’ve been looking forward to for several years. This gives them a lot more room. I think they (contractors) did a fantastic job renovating this place.”
Stacks of book and shelves filled with them were ready for the children that ChildLaw serves. Program Manager Michelle Hale said that the children they help often do not have any books at home.
“We try to put a book in the hands of every child,” Hale added. “This gives them something that’s their own.”
Many individuals, businesses and nonprofits have contributed the success of ChildLaw Services, Inc., Wallace said during the ribbon cutting ceremony. They include ChildLaw’s founder Judge Mary Ellen Griffith and the staff.
Wallace also thanked major contributors that helped make the new location possible. The AEP Foundation, the Preservati Foundation, Grants Supermarket, Ron Martin, Paramount Construction and Sabika Jewelry helped the nonprofit purchase the historic home and renovate it, she said.
The new building will provide opportunities to serve the area’s children through counseling services, continued legal representation exclusively to children, and programs such as Teen Court, First Book, Helping Hands, Teens-n-Tots, Southern Snuggles, Safety First and Kids Run the Nation, Wallace said.
The year 2020 has been a busy one for ChildLaw Services.
“This quarter we have had a huge influx of cases and currently have 546 open cases,” Wallace said. “Opened during this quarter was a staggering 126 cases with one education, four adoption, one criminal, 13 juvenile matters, eight family and DV, three infant settlement, one estate and 95 abuse and neglect.”
ChildLaw handled many other cases for the area’s children.
“We closed 70 during this same timeframe. Of those, seven were guardianship cases, one tort, four delinquent and other juvenile case, two family/DV, one minor felony sex victim, and 55 abuse and neglect,” Wallace said.
“We are definitely closing out the year with a bang,” she stated. “As we mentioned last quarter, we were exploring delivering services in the eastern panhandle and Logan County just three months ago. Since then, the Eastern Panhandle mobilized the bar and the community and have been raising money to show their support and need for our services. After a plea from the area judges and landing the hire of an excellent attorney, we took a leap of faith and have begun services there. We anticipate a January or February (2022) official opening.”
People wishing to contact ChildLaw Services can use the address www.childlawservices.org to contact the agency.
