BRAMWELL — A 2021 Polaris ATV is among the prizes that will be available this August when a local restaurant and lodging business hosts a benefit for ChildLaw Services, inc.
On Aug. 14, Buffalo Trail Restaurant and Cabins in Bluewell will be hosting an ATV Poker Run for a Cause to benefit ChildLaw Services, Inc., according to Karen Kelley of ChildLaw Services. Buffalo Trail has donated a 2021 Polaris ATV for the grand prize.
“At the conclusion of our Poker Run, we will have a BBQ lunch and door prizes/raffles,” Kelley stated.
Proceeds will help fund ChildLaw Services. To register for the event, check ChildLaw’s website or Facebook event page. For any other questions, call ChildLaw at 304-425-9973.
ATV Poker Run for a Cause will also offer all police, rescue and fire departments, which respond to emergencies on the Pocahontas Trail, the ability to send one of their first responders, free of charge, for a chance to win the grand prize for their department, according to Shae Mullins with ChildLaw Services.
The ride will start at 9 a.m. Aug. 14 at the HMT Pocahontas Trailhead at 11110 Coal Heritage Road in Bramwell. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $30 per driver and $20 per passenger. Registration will be limited to 100 tickets, according to ChildLaw Services.
“This ATV Poker Run is a special and exciting event for ChildLaw Services, Inc. It’s not only our 20th Anniversary, it’s our celebration that despite COVID, we never stopped providing services to our children,” Kelley said. “At ChildLaw, we believe that beating child abuse begins with building healthy families and we do that, one child at a time.
“During the pandemic, our office never closed, our attorneys and staff continued to meet with children, police, judges, and department of health and human services workers, to make families better in West Virginia,” she stated. “We opened a new office in Morgantown, fully staffed our office in Charleston, and served over 191 children in the West Virginia court system and over 100 more through our programs. We held hands, wiped tears, celebrated birthdays, and facilitated adoptions.”
ChildLaw Services is the only non-profit law firm in West Virginia, Kelley said.
“We are a 501(c) corporation providing legal representation to children in our state,” she said. “We can only continue to grow healthy families and beat child abuse with the support of businesses and leaders in our community.”
ChildLaw Services, Inc. is West Virginia’s only nonprofit law firm that represents children exclusively. Founded by Judge Mary Ellen Griffith in 2001, the mission of ChildLaw is to advocate for the well-being of children by giving them a stronger voice through legal representation, policy development and coordinated planning. ChildLaw provides attorney representation as appointed Guardians ad Litem to advocate for the best interests of children in abuse and neglect, juvenile delinquency and family court cases.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
