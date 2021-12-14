PRINCETON — An agency that aids children needing legal services is celebrating its new location this Thursday with a ribbon cutting, an open house, a book sale and, on Dec. 20, a visit from Santa Claus.
ChildLaw Services, Inc. started in 2001 with two people in an office to an agency with 16 staff members and offices across the state today. Its Mercer County offices recently moved from a small house off Princeton Avenue near the Mercer County Courthouse to a larger location at 1709 West Main Street in Princeton.
The new West Main Street location’s open house will run Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony, dedication and light reception will be at 5 p.m.
To help mark the occasion, ChildLaw will be hosting a low-cost book fair, an open house and an opportunity to meet with Santa for kids experiencing sensory obstacles.
The book fair will run from Wednesday to Friday and be open from 3 to 5 p.m. each day. It is a low-cost book sale for the whole community which will raise money for ChildLaw’s First Book program that puts a book in every child’s hands the staff come across.
Sensitive Santa will be available by appointment to kids and families who need a quiet comforting experience with Santa on Dec. 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. The event includes a free photo of each child with Santa, organizers said.
Many people in the community have contributed to ChildLaw’s success through the years, from its founder, Judge Mary Ellen Griffith to staff, partners, community and kids, organizers said.
Special thanks for major contributions towards the nonprofit agency’s new home goes to AEP Foundation; Preservati Foundation, Grants Supermarket, Ron Martin; Paramount Construction; and Sabika Jewelry founder and consultants, organizers said.
With their donations, ChildLaw was able to purchase and restore the historic Crockett home on West Main Street. The new building will provide opportunities to serve the area’s children through counseling services, continued legal representation exclusively to children, and programs such as Teen Court, First Book, Helping Hands, Teens-n-Tots, Southern Snuggles, Safety First and Kids Run the Nation.
The mission of ChildLaw Services, Inc. is to advocate for the well-being of children by giving them a stronger voice through legal representation, policy development, and coordinated planning. ChildLaw Services, Inc. the only nonprofit law firm in West Virginia that provides legal representation exclusively to children, ChildLaw officials said.
People interested in more information can call Michelle Hale at 304-425-9973, or email michelle.childlawservices@gmail.com.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
