PRINCETON — An outdoor service memorializing the names of people who were lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 is taking place this Sunday in Mercer County.
ChildLaw Services, Inc. and Mercer County Teen Court will be hosting the 9/11 Day Flag of Honor ceremony at the Mercer County Courthouse on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to D. Michelle Hale, support services director of ChildLaw Services. The memorial begins at 8:30 a.m.
“This is the second annual event and the first time Mercer County Teen Court was chosen as a host site,” Hale said Tuesday.
Hale said ChildLaw was spreading the word about the event so people can come and help honor the victims who died that day in 2001 as well as the people who died later of illness and disease directly related to the events of 9/11.
The names of 65 people who died on 9/11 will be read Sunday during the ceremony. This list includes the names of eight children who died during the terrorist attacks. They were aboard the passenger planes that terrorists hijacked that day, Hale said.
“When we were chosen to be a site to host this ceremony, we were provided those names,” Hale said. “Global Youth Justice is the organizer across the country for this.”
Among the 9/11 victims were women who were pregnant.
“We’ll also be having moments of silence for the 11 unborn children,” she said.
The ceremony will include a brief timeline explaining the events of 9/11.
“I would say most people remember where they were when the attacks happened,” Hale said. “This is such a significant event in the lives of most Americans. I’d say most because some were obviously not born at that time, but we want to take time to remember and honor those people of 9/11.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.