PRINCETON — Special events bringing the tragedy of child abuse to the forefront continue Saturday morning with a Childhood Abuse Prevention Walk to downtown Princeton.
Starting 10 a.m., the Child Abuse Prevention Walk will start at the Mercer County Courthouse. From there the walkers will go to the U.S. Post Office near Mercer Street, then return to the courthouse, according to Beth Sizemore, the Child Advocacy Center’s program director. The public is invited.
“Absolutely. Folks are encourage to attend,” Sizemore said. “It’s called an awareness walk, and it’s to call attention to that issue in our community.”
The number of new child abuse cases has decreased, but this is because children have not been at school or extracurricular events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers and other adults who recognize signs of abuse are not seeing the children, so they cannot report new cases.
“We’ve always said that the incidents of child abuse are not going down,” Sizemore said. “It’s just that they’re not being reported.”
Another Child Abuse Prevention event is scheduled to take place April 23 in front of the Mercer County Courthouse.
Starting at noon, Children’s Memorial Flag Day is a national day of remembrance for children who died from violence and other preventable causes in the community.
The event’s program will include a briefing on local child abuse statistics and a keynote address by Family Court Judge Mary Ellen Griffith, who is also the founder of Child Law Services, Inc. and Child Protect of Mercer County.
There will be recognition of special advocates for children, the announcement of coloring contest winners, and a celebration of milestones including the 125th anniversary of the Children’s Home Society and the 20th anniversaries of Child Law Services and Child Protect of Mercer County. The ceremony will include a remembrance walk around the courthouse.
Mercer County Child Protect has been selling T-shirts this year as a fundraiser. Sizemore said that they first hoped to sell about a dozen shirts, but “it just literally took off and we sold over 400.”
People interested in getting a shirt can call 304-425-2710. Payments can be made by cash, check or the donate button on the website www.mercerchildprotect.com.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.