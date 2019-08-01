PECOS, Texas – The United States Marshals Service, Northern District of West Virginia, announced Thursday that a child in a West Virginia Amber Alert, Gracelynn June Scritchfield, had been recovered at 2:30 p.m. in Pecos, Texas.
During the recovery, Arlie Edward Hetrick was apprehended on federal and state warrants by Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force based upon a lead which was communicated by U.S. Marshal Investigators in Clarksburg, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Marshals Service.
An Amber Alert was generated July 22 for the missing juvenile by the West Virginia State Police in Marion County. The assistance of the United States Marshals Service was solicited by the West Virginia State Police shortly following the alleged abduction.
“Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Clarksburg office have worked diligently alongside the West Virginia State Police to locate this at risk child and bring the perpetrator to justice. We are pleased to announce the child appears to be in good health and has been turned over to child protective services,” Alex P. Neville Sr., Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for Northern West Virginia, said.
Hetrick will be lodged at the Reeds County, Texas jail on the West Virginia warrant pending presentation to a local judicial officer.
