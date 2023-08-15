PRINCETON — Schools across the region are opening soon, so local agencies and donors are helping 500 children get their classes off to a good start this coming Friday by giving them new backpacks filled with new school supplies.
Child Protect of Mercer County/ Startin Points Program will be giving away 500 backpacks starting 11 a.m. Friday at the sports field next to the Princeton Recreation Center along 201 Morrison Drive, event coordinator Tonya Milam said Monday.
“The child has to be present to receive a bag so the child can pick out what they want,” Milam said, adding that the distribution is for all school-age children. There are no other requirements.
“We have 500 bags to give away and they’re full of school supplies,” she added.
The supplies include notebooks, crayons, pens, pencils and other classroom items. Buying school supplies can strain households on fixed incomes.
“That’s something food stamps, clothing vouchers and other government assistance do not pay for,” Milam said of the school goods.
Families looking for other helpful services will able to visit a resource fair set up at the sports field. Local human service agencies will set up tents offering more information about their services and additional supplies.
Child Protect of Mercer County/Starting Points Program has been conducting the school backpack giveaway for about ten years with help from local donors.
“We just want the kids to have fresh supplies and start off on the right foot,” Milam said of the distribution.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.