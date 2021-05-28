PRINCETON — An agency that works to help children and families deal with the traumas of abuse and neglect is celebrating its 20th anniversary by raising a $20,000 rainy day fund that will help keep services going when finances fall short.
Mercer County Child Protect’s 20 for 20 Campaign started with a press conference at the agency’s facility near Princeton. Executive Director Shiloh Woodard said that since Child Protect opened in 2001, its staff has served over 5,000 children.
“We were founded by community leaders who recognized that at-risk kids in our community needed more,” Woodard said. “They needed more help. They needed more services. They needed more coordination from those responsible to investigate crimes against children and child abuse cases.”
Child Protect has added several services during its 20-year history.
“We are proud to say that over the years, we’ve grown into a multi-program organization offering an array of services and support to children and families impacted by abuse,” Woodard stated. “Everything from forensic interviewing services, free mental health counseling services, advocacy and support, free specialized medical forensic exam services, supervised visitation services, child abuse prevention programing, on-site food pantry, clothing closet, emergency needs closet as well as youth and parent support groups. We’re proud to provide all of our services to children and families 100 percent free of charge.”
The campaign is designed to raise $20,000 during the remainder of 2021.
“We need the community to help us reach this goal,” Woodard said. “No amount donated is too small to make a difference in the life of a child impacted by abuse, and so we would like the community to join us in this effort and become part of our mission of battling abuse and restoring lives.”
The donations will help Child Protect provide services if less money is available.
“We are hoping to set the $20,000 aside because we are a community-based organization that operates off of donations, grants and fundraisers,” Woodard stated. “While we have been very fortunate to be blessed in recent years, we know that typically as a nonprofit you’re going to have periods when fundraising is more difficult, so we would like to set that aside as a sort of rainy day fund to ensure that our services are available to children and families in Mercer County for the long term.”
People can go to Child Protect’s website or https://20for20-campaign-88861.causevox.com if they want make a donation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
