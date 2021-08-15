PRINCETON — An organization that strives to help abused children and their families celebrated its 20th anniversary this week with food, song and memories of the 5,000 children it has aided.
Child Protect of Mercer County hosted its 20th anniversary celebration Friday evening at Dick Copeland Town Square along Mercer Street. The band Common Ground entertained the public while children enjoyed activities and food trucks prepared meals for the onlookers.
John Shott, a member of Child Protect’s state board of directors, stopped to congratulate Child Protect’s personnel for 20 years of service.
“They’ve done a lot of good work over 20 years,” Shott said as music played. “And they’ll do more good work for more years. It’s pretty remarkable, and they’ve expanded their services drastically over those years and offer a lot more services to these kids and their families.”
Shiloh Woodard, executive director of Child Protect, said she has spent 15 years at the organization. When she joined Child Protect of Mercer County in 2006, it was being run by one person. Since that time, Child Protect’s staff has grown to 13 people and its annual budget has grown from $50,000 to over $1 million.
“And Child Protect encompasses two programs that serve Mercer County,” Woodard said. “The Child Advocacy Center as well as the Starting Points Family Resource Center.”
There is a number that is more significant than the number of people Child Protect employs and the size of its budget.
“The most important number to us is the 5,000 children that were served over the past 20 years,” Woodard said.
