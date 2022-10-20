BLUEFIELD — A pedestrian was hit be a vehicle on College Avenue in Bluefield Thursday evening and the victim, identified as a child, was injured and flown to a Roanoke hospital.
No further details were available at press time, but emergency dispatch said the incident happened at the intersection of College Avenue and Jefferson Street.
A medivac helicopter was initially requested to land at Tractor Supply on Cumberland Road but one was not available at that time and the child was transported by the Bluefield Rescue Squad to Princeton Community Hospital.
Bluefield police said the child was later flown to Roanoke, but the child’s condition or any details about the incident were not released.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.