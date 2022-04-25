PRINCETON — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, so blue pinwheels are on display across the region in front yards and illuminating business entrances. The blue pinwheel is the symbol for Child Abuse Prevention Month and symbolize the happy and safe childhood that every child deserves.
The annual Children’s Memorial Flag Day event is scheduled for next April 29 at noon on the front lawn of the Mercer County Courthouse, according to Executive Director Shiloh Woodard of Mercer County Child Protect. There will be special music and recognition of local child advocates. Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran will be the keynote speaker.
Child Protect’s annual Child Abuse Awareness Walk is scheduled for next Saturday, April 30th at 10 a.m., Woodard said. The walk will begin at the front lawn of the Mercer County Courthouse and will follow a route around downtown Princeton including North Walker, Center Street and Mercer Street before returning to the Courthouse. The walk is free and is open to all who would like to show support for safe childhoods.
Child Protect’s annual Child Abuse Awareness t-shirts are on sale now, Woodard said. This year’s design features an adult “Defender” version as well as a child/youth “Worth Defending” version.
Shirts are $20 (3XL and up are $21) and can be ordered via the Mercer County Child Protect website, email or phone at www.mercerchildprotect.com, childprotect@frontiernet.net or 304-425-2710.
