BLUEFIELD — ChildLaw Services, a local non-profit benefiting children throughout the state, will hold its first ever Poker Run on Sept. 26 to honor breaking the cycle of child abuse throughout West Virginia.
This year’s theme will be “Bikers & Diapers” to coincide with Diaper Need Awareness Week running from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27.
According to the National Diaper Bank Network, diaper need is defined as the lack of a sufficient supply of necessary diapers to keep an infant or child clean, dry, and healthy. One in three American families report experiencing diaper need. Requiring up to 12 diapers a day, disposable diapers can cost a family from $70 to $80 a month per baby, Childlaw services officials said.
Currently, no state or federal programs allocate money specifically for the purchase of diapers. With the hardships of COVID-19, it is likely that even more families are experiencing diaper need in this area. One of ChildLaw’s priorities is to advocate for teenage parents and their children who are many times the poorest of the poor.
Registration for the ride will begin 10 a.m. at Cole Harley Davidson in Bluefield. Kick stands will go up at 11:30 a.m. and riders will go on an 80-plus mile ride throughout the scenic mountainside of Mercer and McDowell counties, stopping at Children’s Home Society in Northfork, the McDowell county courthouse, Ya’sou Deli in Kimball, and the Pocahontas Exhibition Coal Mine. The ride will end at the East Main Street Grants Supermarket location in Princeton, where the organization will also be participating in the Bronze Look’s “Chalk the Walk” Event as one of their charities of choice.
Community members are encouraged to come out and join these events that will be accompanied by food, prizes, raffles, and fun, Childlaw officials said.
Those interested in the ride can sign up at childlawservices.org or on the day of the event. The first 50 registrants will be awarded a special swag bag provided by ChildLaw Services and sponsors. Best and worst hands will receive prizes.
ChildLaw Services thanked Grants Supermarket, Cole Harley Davidson, Shinbrier Cottages, Pocahontas Exhibition Coal Mine, Children’s Home Society, Ya’sou Deli, and King & Queen Cycle for their contributions to this event. Any other businesses are interested in participating can contact Brandi Coronado at 304-425-9973 or at brandi.childlawservices@gmail.com.
Diaper and wipe donations can be made at Grants Supermarket on the day of the event, or any other time by contacting Coronado.
