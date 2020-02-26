CHARLESTON — A bill to increase penalties for certain child abuse charges that hit a snag last year before Gov. Jim Justice signed it is once again poised to be passed.
During the 2019 session, the bill that was pushed by Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler and introduced by Del. John Shott, R-Mercer County, passed both the Senate and House unanimously.
The legislation would modify the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse resulting in injury.
The penalty for bodily injuries would increase from one to five years in prison to two to 10 years. For serious bodily injuries, those convicted would face five to 15 years in prison, up from the current two to 10 years.
Both would be felonies. Fines for each would also increase as well as the penalties for an offender with prior child abuse convictions.
However, Sitler said in May 2019 the bill had “technical” problems in wording and needed to be changed before it went to the Governor’s desk.
The technicality made a reference to the word “misdemeanor,” rather than felony, he said at the time and would be changed and reintroduced during the 2020 session.
House Bill 4872, once again introduced by Shott, was scheduled for third and final reading in the House on Tuesday before heading to the Senate on “crossover” day, which is today.
The penalty issue surfaced in recent years after Sitler prosecuted cases of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injuries that produced penalties he thought were too light, but his hands were tied by state law.
“This (the state’s) statute provides an insufficient maximum penalty for crimes of this magnitude,” Sitler said.
In a message to other prosecutors in the state, Sitler asked for support of the legislation.
“Some of you have tried caregivers of a shaken baby who survived the abuse,” he said. “Brain damage, blindness and lifetime disability often result. These cases are heartbreaking.”
Sitler tried such a case that ended in a plea deal that frustrated him and many others.
Sentencing guidelines are “not severe enough given the gravity of the events,” Sitler said.
