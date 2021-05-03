PEARISBURG, Va. — An infant abducted from a Giles County church nursery has been located and is OK, officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
The child was found in Alleghany County, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.
During a press conference, Chief Deputy Moye with the sheriff’s department said the child had been located Tuesday afternoon.
“This happened about 20 minutes ago,” Moye said. “We got the confirmation. As of right now we are still trying to go through all the leads.”
Moye said officials are talking to the child to make sure he is OK.
A statement from the sheriff’s office added, “Noah Trout has been found safe. He is now in the hands of FBI Agents and VSP Tactical Team members. We will release more details in a press conference at 4:30 p.m. today. Thanks again to our partners with the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, VA ABC Enforcement, Pearisburg Police Department, and NCMEC.”
No information was released with regards to the suspect in the abduction. Moye said more details will be made public after a 4 p.m. press conference.
The child was abducted from his nursery at the Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead Sunday by a currently unidentified female.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.