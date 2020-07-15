BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow told members of the City Board Tuesday the department has strict policies on enforcing the law equally and training in the proper use of force.
Dillow was responding to a citizen’s question about police procedures, which was called in for the virtual meeting of the regular session of the board.
“The police department as a whole does not look at color to enforce the law in the city,” he said. “We enforce those laws equally.”
Dillow said police officers all have sensitivity training and the department has strict rules on law enforcement.
“We have policies in place that protect citizens from things you see around the country,” he said, adding the department also has a citizens review board. “We have very, very specific rules on using force and those rules are strictly enforced.”
For example, he said, chokeholds are not used by police officers unless it is in a situation where the officer or another person is in a life-threatening situation.
“Chokeholds using the carotid artery is listed as deadly force,” he said, and used “only if your life is on the line or for protection of others.”
Dillow also said he encourages anyone who has questions about how the police operate and its policies should contact him.
“We support the different protests that have come along,” he said, referring to Black Lives Matter gatherings that call attention to unnecessary use of force targeted at blacks. “I think everything is going well in the City of Bluefield. We don’t discriminate…”
Dillow said in-service training is routine to make sure all officers are aware of how to conduct themselves professionally.
“Many incidents have taken place that worked out the best for everyone concerned,” he said of volatile situations that could have gone badly if improperly handled by police.
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout said the issue of how laws are enforced is often a topic of discussions.
“We make sure our officers have training and the proper tools are in place,” he said. “Body cameras are a great tool for us to monitor what our police officers are doing” and the situation they are facing.
Rideout said he is confident the police department is on solid ground.
“I honestly believe we are making all the moves to ensure we are doing the right things,” he said. “There is no need for a major revamping.”
Rideout said he would like to set up a public forum with “interactive dialogue” on how the police department deals with some of the more sensitive situations.
“It is paramount we get together and talk about these issues,” he said.
