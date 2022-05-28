BLUEFIELD — Chick-fil-A Leader Academy of Bluefield High School (BHS) presented a check for $1,200 to the Women’s Center of Mercer County on Friday at the school.
The money was raised for the Leader Academy’s Impact Project that is required for the program. The students are asked to pick something in their community to help.
“The Impact Project is a culminating event that the students have to implement and plan at the end of the school year,” said Shawn Williams, BHS English and theater teacher.
Williams is BHS’s Chick-fil-A sponsor, so she works with the students throughout the year in servant leadership.
“Chick-fil-A Leader Academies is a program that Chick-fil-A offers at high schools across the United States, and it develops leaders based on the concept of servant leadership,” said Williams.
Williams also added that it teaches the students the importance of service and helps them grow into who they are meant to become.
The program is offered to boys and girls, but BHS had no boys this year, so the girls felt that they should do something to help other women in the community.
“We needed to do an Impact Project for out group, and we decided since we are a group of young women, we wanted to support women who are in need in the community,” said Erika Colley, BHS and leader academy student.
The students planned two basketball games to raise the money for the project. On May 12 they held a faculty versus senior class game and charged $1 entry, and they held an alumni game later that same night where they charged $5 for entry and had concessions.
All the money collected at the games went to the Women’s Center.
Women’s Center president Kathy Rahall said they were so honored that the girls of Chick-fil-A Leader Academy chose them to receive the money.
“It’s great to know that the young ladies are actually stepping up to give back to the community,” said Rahall. “I think it’s amazing, and if anyone needs it, it’s Mercer County.”
Rahall said that the money is going to go into their account for the domestic violence shelter they are building.
“It’s going to offer short term living and emergency services for women that need it.”
Kim Smith, vice president at the Women’s Center added, “It is also to note that a lot of people in Mercer County may not know that we’re number two in the state for domestic violence. That’s a big to do, so that’s why it’s very much needed in Mercer County.”
As of right now, women needing assistance to a shelter has to travel an hour or farther, which is why Rahall and Smith were so honored for the money to start progressing a bit more with the shelter they are building.
“If someone has to go to a shelter, it’s taking out local law enforcement out of the city, so they are gone for two to three hours transporting people back and forth,” said Smith.
Rahall praised the ladies of the Leader Academy for all their help, and said they hope others follow in their footsteps soon.
“We’ve put a lot of years and work into this, and it would be great if others in the community would step up and help get this going,” she said.
The center is hoping to continue getting donations and any type of help.
If you would like to to help or donate, contact Rahall at (304) 922-1504 or Smith at (304) 922-7356.
