Craft Memorial Library will hold a chess tournament on Saturday, October 7 at noon. Participants may begin checking in at 11:30 am where they will be assigned an age category. This event is open to elementary children thru adults. The tournament is free, but registration is required. You may register in person at the library, online at http://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us, or by calling 304-325-3943.

