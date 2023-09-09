Craft Memorial Library will hold a chess tournament on Saturday, October 7 at noon. Participants may begin checking in at 11:30 am where they will be assigned an age category. This event is open to elementary children thru adults. The tournament is free, but registration is required. You may register in person at the library, online at http://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us, or by calling 304-325-3943.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
.More rounds of thunderstorms will cross southwest Virginia, northwest North Carolina, and southeast West Virginia this afternoon into tonight. Intense rainfall rates and repeated batches of storms may lead to flash flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina, including the following areas, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. Portions of Virginia, including the following areas, Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. Portions of southeast West Virginia, including the following area, Mercer. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Chess tournament to be held at Craft Memorial Library
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
noon, Monday, graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery in Princeton.
1 p.m., Saturday, in the chapel at Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home in Peterstown.
2 p.m., Saturday, at Princeton Presbyterian Church in Princeton.
11 a.m., at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Bluewell.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
- Police ask for help in locating truck involved in hit and run crash in Tazewell County
- Tazewell County resident involved in fatal Scott County, Va. crash
- Claypool Hill interchange OK'd for $10 million upgrade
- Don't trust the science: Despite its impressive season opening statistsics Princeton wary headed into clash with Bluefield
- Preparations underway for demolitions in Matoaka
- Mercer County man sentenced for first-degree sexual abuse and other offenses
- New poll finds Jim Justice defeating Joe Manchin in 2024 U.S. Senate race
- Second half surge lifts Tigers past highly motivated Beavers, 27-6
- About $18 million in flood relief approved for Tazewell and Buchanan County communities
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.