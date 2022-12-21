PRINCETON — The Mercer County Animal Shelter, along with a few partners in the community, recently hosted Home for the Pawlidays to encourage adoptions and to give the animals Christmas gifts.
“We teamed up with a couple other places in the community to come up with this event,” MCAS director Stacey Harman said of the Dec. 17 event. “Blue Spoon Cafe was one, Pitbulls Second Chance Rescue, Brooke’s Bath ’N Biscuits, and Be Golden, and we just all kind of brainstormed and came up with the idea of doing like an Angel Tree but an animal version.”
Leading up to the event, there were trees placed at the shelter, the Blue Spoon, and Brooke’s Bath ’N Biscuits.
“We put these stockings on them, and people would pick a stocking with the dogs name,and they brought in gifts for them. We gave them the choice of decorating the kennel or whatever they wanted,” Harman said.
On the day of the event, they passed out the gifts to the animals and had many people come through to visit and bring gifts, and MCAS had special, lower prices for adoption.
“They day of the event, what we did was since people had gotten extra gifts, we went out and got some gift bags and fixed them up and hung them. Every dog got a bag,” said Harman. “Then the staff went through an set up their kennels for them, and just let them go at it.”
She added, “It was a decent turnout for the event.”
Harman said she felt that even if the animals didn’t get adopted, they still had fun and enjoyed their new things.
Though Harman said this was low for them, the shelter finished the event with six dogs and three cats being adopted.
“We didn’t see as many adoptions as I would have liked to have. Normally at our Christmas events, its a lot higher, and I’m not sure the reason,” she said.
Harman said they are continuing the low prices through the end of the week to encourage more adoptions.
The shelter is struggling with space right now because of the large number of animals they have, and they are worried about what the cold weather will bring them.
“We are completely full,” she said. “With the low temperatures coming, all outside dogs are having to be moved inside, and since we have more dogs than we have space for, we are having to put some of them into crates.”
Harman said the shelter staff are very close to a Code Red, but they are really hoping that people will come in to avoid going to the measures the code would bring.
“At this point, I cannot intake anything else, so if something would come up, say an emergency, and we would get a big seizure in, then that’s when I could be in a Code Red,” Harman said.
She added, “I’m hoping people will get in here and adopt because I am in a dire situation.”
Harman expressed her encouragement for people to come in and adopt, but she also wanted people to remember the responsibility of pets and not adopt for Christmas just to bring the animal right back to the shelter after the holidays.
As of right now, adoption prices are $25 for dogs and $10 for cats.
For more information on adoption, visit the MCAS Facebook page, or visit the shelter at 961 Shelter Road in Princeton Tuesday through Saturday.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com
