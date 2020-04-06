PRINCETON —Businesses have been adapting as best they can while coronavirus pandemic is forcing customers to stay at home, but one local shop is using online services and a drive-through window left by former occupants to keep commerce coming in.
Like many businesses, Cheap Thrills along Stafford Drive in Princeton has closed its doors to foot traffic and laid off most of its employees, but it’s working to stay in operation.
“This is our 25th anniversary this year,” owner Wyatt Lilly said. “We opened in May 1995 in Princeton. We’re a retail music, movie and video game store, but we do a lot more than that.”
Having to close the store’s doors has been a challenge while the pandemic is underway.
“That’s one of the ways this is really hurting us,” Lilly said. “We have lots of interesting things for people to look at and browse through, including shirts, stickers, collectibles and just all our media inventory whether it’s music, videos or video games. People like to come in and shop around, and it’s really hurting us that people can’t do that; but we do have the drive-through window, so people can come and get specific items if they know what they want.”
The store’s drive-through window was used years ago when the building was a Tasty Freeze, Lilly recalled. Later, the restaurant became a Burger Boy, then later served as Lloyd’s Pastry Shop for about 15 years. While drive-through windows are usually not associated with music stores, Cheap Thrills has made use of it.
“We’ve always used it to a certain extent,” he said. “It’s obviously helped us a lot during this crisis. It’s kept us going and given us a little bit of cash to keep up with our bills. We have had to lay off all but one person. We usually have five besides myself, for a total of six. We’re down to myself and one guy.”
Lilly said the business has worked over the years to be versatile.
“We have CBD products that are made from hemp, but does not have the THC to give you the buzz. It’s really effective for people who have minor aches and pains and anxiety. It’s really helped a lot of people in our area,” he said. “We also have a cash for gold service that’s very popular in the area, so we’ve stayed very versatile over years, adding products and services to our business model.”
Having an online platform has helped Cheap Thrills, too,
“We keep customers up-to-date on our Facebook and Instagram pages, and we have photos of our new arrivals on there so people can know what we have; and it’s a good way to communicate with customers,” Lilly said. “We answer questions from customers very often. We’re mailing orders from people both locally and nationwide. For instance, we have a shipment of rare import records this week that we’re going to list. They’re coming from England. There is a market for them and we’re going to try and go that route.”
Lilly said precautions are being used.
“We’re staying open safely. We’re sanitizing everything, even our products,” he stated.
Cheap Thrills has a store in Beckley, but it is currently closed.
“We’ve had some Beckley customers come to see us in Princeton,” Lilly said.
The store’s drive-through is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
