PRINCETON — How did narcotics terrorist Pablo Escobar spend the billions of dollars he made trafficking cocaine? Building a lavish estate with its own airstrip and a luxurious prison for himself are two of the answers an audience will hear this September when a former DEA officer with Mercer County ties describes the struggle against Escobar and his powerful drug cartel.
The work retired DEA agent Steve Murphy and his partner, Javier Pena of Colombia, did while helping bring Escobar to justice helped inspire the Netflix television series “Narcos.” Television often doesn’t follow the facts, so Murphy and Pena will present the real story Sept. 19 when “Chasing Pablo” comes to the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.
Murphy said Aug. 30 while visiting Princeton that the Sept. 19 presentation of “Chasing Pablo” will be the only one in West Virginia. The upcoming event started taking shape months ago when Chief T.A. Gray of the Princeton Police Department met Murphy during a Florida law enforcement conference. Murphy, a graduate of Princeton High School and Bluefield State College, started his law enforcement career with the Bluefield Police Department before joining railroad police and later the DEA.
Before going to the Chuck Mathena Center to see its stage, Murphy stopped at the Princeton Police Department and described what the audience is going to see on Sept. 19.
“What we’ll tell here is the true story of Pablo Escobar, not what you saw on ‘Narcos’ because believe it or not, not everything you see on TV is true,” Murphy said.” They’ll hear the story, the whole true story, and we’re going to take people on an adventure that night. You’re going to see things you won’t see anywhere else because we own the photographs.”
The audience will learn about the life of Pablo Escobar and how he rose to power. He cultivated a Robin Hood image with Colombia’s poor, but he ruthlessly attacked government officials and anyone else who dared to oppose him or speak out against him. Profits raised from smuggling cocaine to the United States made him one of the richest people in the world.
“We’re going to tell everything from how he got into that position, what he did with all the billions of dollars he earned,” Murphy said. “We’re going to give you a tour through a super cocaine lab in the jungles of Colombia, walk you through his famous ranch, Hacienda Napoles; that’s where he housed his exotic animals, had his own airstrip. I mean, it’s unbelievable.”
When justice finally started catching up with Escobar, he still managed to maintain a lavish lifestyle.
“And then we talk about what we like call the Deal of a Lifetime, and that’s the deal he negotiated with his own country to surrender,” Murphy stated. “And we all know, he got to surrender to a prison that he custom built, which is a joke. What till you see it. Then we talk about what went on that one year he was in prison, and what led to his escape; and then we take people on a tour through the prison so they can see for themselves what this guy called a prison.”
Besides Escobar’s lavish lifestyle, Murphy and Pena will describe the situation in Colombia after the drug lord fled from his luxury prison.
“After that, we touch on a topic that most audiences think we’ll try and avoid, and that’s Los Pepes. It’s a murderous group of vigilantes, that’s all they were,” Murphy stated. “We’re the good guys, and society doesn’t condone vigilantism. That’s why we have these guys ( police). But the truth is, they had a lot to do with bringing Pablo down in the end. We’ll tell the whole story about that.”
Vigilantes, however, did not do everything that was needed to end Escobar’s criminal career. The drug lord often escaped mere minutes before police arrived at his hideouts, but he was finally found when he spent too much time on a cellphone while talking to his son.
“At the very end, we introduce the audience to the real people who found Pablo Escobar, and it wasn’t Javier and it wasn’t me. It was the Colombian National Police, so we give them the credit,” Murphy said. “We’ve got a reenactment video so they hear first hand from the guy who found Pablo that day, what happened. So then after that, there’s just a couple of thoughts we like to leave people with. There’s that picture of me standing over a body and I put it up on the screen. We don’t avoid the tough topics. Then I explain to everybody what that picture’s all about.”
“Chasing Pablo” then opens up a question and answer session. Prior to the show, guests will be able to submit questions to Murphy and Pena, who will select some during the intermission. Guests will learn about the making of “Narcos,” too. People often ask questions relating to the show such as when Murphy’s cat is killed and the episode when he is abducted.
“Did they really kill your cat? I was never kidnapped,” Murphy said. “It’s just amazing the questions people come up with.”
“We try to be open and honest. We’re not hiding anything,” he added. “We’re not there to pretend to be something we’re not. I went to high school here in Princeton and graduated from Bluefield State. We all know how small Princeton is. Javier is from a town about half the size of Princeton; so we’re nothing more than two country boys who just got to work a really big criminal case and had a good outcome. ‘Narcos’ blew the whole thing out of proportion and there’s absolutely nothing special about us.”
Gray said many local people and businesses are sponsoring “Chasing Pablo.” Proceeds from the presentation will benefit the Princeton Police Department. “There’s been an outpouring from the community which we appreciate,” he added.
Gray stated the “Narcos” presentation wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Executive Director Candace Wilson at the Chuck Mathena Center.
Besides giving the general public new insights into the real story behind “Narcos,” the presentation will be a good opportunity for members of local law enforcement agencies to learn about what went into bringing Pablo Escobar to justice.
“It’s two and a half hours well spent. We’ll never get to do that in law enforcement, and it’s something that will stay in your mind for a long time,” Gray said. “I’ve seen a lot of speakers and been to a lot of conferences, and this is one of the best that I’ve attended.”
Tickets, which are $25, are available at the Chuck Mathena Center website and the CMC box office or by calling 304-425-5128.
A book Murphy and Pena wrote about the search for Escobar, “Manhunters: How We Took Down Pablo Escobar,” is coming out Nov. 12. The book is being published by St. Martin’s Press.
