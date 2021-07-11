PRINCETON — A new course is being charted at Princeton Community Hospital, and its new leader is focused on providing the services the area needs.
Karen Bowling is now the CEO of PCH, which is an affiliate of WVUMedicine, and the hospital’s connection with West Virginia University has brought her here.
A Wyoming County native and Bluefield State College graduate (associate’s degree in nursing), Bowling’s extensive background in health care helped bring her to a leadership position that she said her time at BSC laid the groundwork for.
“I am a nurse and very proud to say at Bluefield State College,” she said Tuesday, the first day on her new job. “That is my basic education in health care.”
From her first job as a nurse at Mullins Hospital to working at the cabinet level for the state, she said all roads have led her to Mercer County.
“I truly believe that in life if you are guided by what God wants you to do he puts you on the right pathway and you get there, where you can help people,” she said. “I am very, very much motivated by what I think is my right pathway. This is the place I need to be.”
But she worked her way up learning the basics of health care first.
From the BSC degree, she went directly in to Mullins Hospital and her work in the emergency room placed her directly into dealing with a wide variety of medical issues.
“I got a lot of experience at the first place I ever worked,” she said, dealing with everything from coal mining accidents to delivering babies.
That experience also taught her the importance of team work.
“I realized that we all have to have a team spirit, how we do things together,” she said.
Bowling eventually earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from WVU as well as a master’s degree in higher education from Capella University.
Her path has taken her through many roles, including CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley and, prior to joining WVUMedicine serving as cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and shepherded an expansion of the state’s Medicaid program under then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.
Before taking over PCH, she was serving as executive vice president of government affairs for the West Virginia University Health System and president and CEO of WVU Medicine’s Braxton County Memorial Hospital and Summersville Regional Medical Center.
Now, she is running the largest health care provider organization in Southern West Virginia, and it’s a position she sees as an opportunity to help people.
“I will be able to take my vision on how to care for people in the community and take it to where it needs to go,” she said. “It was really so exciting to me when I was offered this position because I knew I would be able to contribute. It really is all about taking care of sick people. Now, it’s a greater sense of responsibility.”
Bowling is very familiar with the health issues in this region and around the state.
“When I worked with Gov. Tomblin as a cabinet secretary I learned about public health stats in the state and the challenges we have to face,” she said, adding health care and treatment in the southern part of the state are disproportionate to the access people have in the rest of the state.
Those disparities can now be addressed by using the extensive services and expertise offered by WVUMedicine, part of WV Hospitals, which entered into a management agreement with PCH in December 2020.
“They will increase the level of services,” she said, which will help ensure residents can stay here and receive the type of services they could get in Morgantown. “That is what WVUMedicine can help do … They bring a lot of resources.”
Those resources include cancer treatment, critical care and neurological sciences.
“I already had a visit from the folks from our cancer institute and we talked about opportunities here,” she said.
Bowling is embarking on a mission to map out a plan for the hospital, which has seen a rocky road during the last two years after purchasing Bluefield Regional Medical Center and later closing the hospital with the exception of the emergency department, which remains in operation.
Planning is the key, she said.
“We are going to go through the process of strategic planning,” she said, taking a holistic approach, looking at the needs, “how we can meet those needs, looking at the technology, what programs, what things need to change so we can have that right vision for the future. I am a planner. I think it’s very important to plan.”
That planning process will allow the creation of an outline of what needs to be done to meet all the health care needs.
WVUMedicine will be involved in the strategic planning, she added, because of the resources they bring to the table.
“That will help ensure we are getting the latest and greatest in Mercer County,” she said, including a “network of experts.”
Having those resources will also help in recruiting health care professionals here as well, she added.
Bowling has served in various leadership roles, including as chair, of the West Virginia Hospital Association. She was also a board member of several organizations, including the Raleigh County Community Action Association, the YMCA of Beckley, and the Beckley Health Right Clinic and served as chair of the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
But this is the biggest challenge yet and one she is figuratively and literally at home with since she is a native of Southern West Virginia and is familiar with all the health issues here.
“This right here is a chance for me to give back,” she said of accepting the PCH offer. “The southern part of the state has a special place in my heart. I am from here. I understand the health care needs of the people in this community. I understand that we are unique.”
One of the keys to Bowling is not only to treat sick people, but also to teach them how to manage chronic illnesses as well as lead a healthier lifestyle.
That requires a great degree of personal responsibility on a patient’s part, she said, and people who do take that responsibility see reap the benefits
“There are a lot of things we can do to improve people’s lives by just getting them in quicker for services,” she said, and that means a better job of outreach in all of the communities and start early in catching people before they develop critical health issues.
Bowling said she is where she belongs and wants to help as many people as she can.
“This is the place I need to be at at this point in my career,” she said. “I love what I do.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.