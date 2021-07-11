Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.