The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has vacated a preliminary injunction aimed at the governor authorizing charter schools in the state.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the Court of Appeals unanimously vacated the preliminary injunction issued by the Kanawha County Circuit Court against House Bill 2012, which empowers the Professional Charter School Board (PCSB) to authorize charter schools in the state, ruling the circuit court’s decision was defective because it enjoined the wrong party.
“We have been saying it all along: the senate president, speaker of the house and governor were not the proper parties to the preliminary injunction sought by the plaintiffs,” Morrisey said. “Because of that, the plaintiffs lack the jurisdictional standing necessary to pursue relief in court. Even so, the circuit court enjoined the governor. Our office’s efforts and the Supreme Court’s ruling ensure that the government officials are not enjoined when the statutory authority is actually assigned to other state agencies.”
According to HB 2012, passed in 2021, “the mission of the board (PCSB) is to authorize high-quality public charter schools throughout the state that provide more options for students to attain a thorough and efficient education, particularly through schools designed to expand the opportunities for at-risk students.”
Morrisey said the case was about whether charter schools in the state may be authorized by the PCSB, members of which are appointed by the Governor, without an additional local vote.
The Court of Appeals ruling said, in part, “We find that the circuit court erred by granting the preliminary injunction against Governor Justice. We reverse the circuit removal power under West Virginia Code § 18-5G-15(g) does not change the fact that the PCSB, not Governor Justice, has the ability to authorize public charter schools. We also reject the circuit court’s conclusion that the preliminary injunction extends to the PCSB under Rule 65 of the West Virginia Rules of Civil Procedure …The PCSB does not act on behalf of Governor Justice. The PCSB did not acquire its authority to authorize charter schools from Governor Justice. The PCSB was created by statute and acts pursuant to its statutory authority. Governor Justice cannot direct or veto the PCSB’s decision to approve a charter school application. Thus, we find the circuit court’s reliance on Rule 65 to be misplaced.”
The West Virginia Education Association has opposed charter schools because “they take money from existing classrooms and rob our teachers and students of resources.”
