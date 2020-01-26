TAZEWELL, Va. — Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy is the new chair of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and takes over during what he describes as a “very difficult time in Virginia with the change of power in the General Assembly.”
An attorney with a practice based in Bluefield, Va., Stacy was reelected in November for his third term and was referring to the proposed gun laws and other pieces of legislation that “are being advanced from more liberal leaning legislators and citizens see it as an attack on our values and our lifestyle here in Southwest Virginia.”
“We are seeing many of our elected leaders from Southwest removed from committees and boards that allowed Tazewell County to have some voice in Richmond,” he said. “The effects of this are not going to be beneficial for any of Southwest Virginia.”
Stacy also lamented the deterioration of the “political climate,”in Virginia and everywhere, saying it “has gotten so toxic that it is almost impossible to get anything done.”
“As chair, I will do everything in my power to keep those influences out of our board and hopefully by doing so our local government will continue to function for the benefit of the citizens when the rest of the country doesn’t seem to be able to make it work,” he said.
Stacy said he has been chair before as the board rotates that position, but it does give him a chance to help move forward things in his district as well as the rest in the county.
“I hope to ask my fellow board members to identify five attainable goals for their district that will truly improve the lives of residents in their district,” he said, and he reviewed several of his own goals for the Eastern District, including making both recreational and business use of the Bluestone Business and Technology Park off Rt. 460 just west of Bluefield.
The 681-acre park was built in 2011 but has yet to attract a tenant or create any recreational opportunities.
“I want a recreational project to come to fruition in 2020 in the Bluestone,” he said. “ We are doing all we can to promote the Bluestone as an economic opportunity. The Bluestone will also provide an opportunity for recreation for our citizens.”
Stacy said it may be walking/hiking trails, picnic areas, a playground or other options for residents.
“Whatever it may be I want to see it come to light this year,” he said. “We have opened up the Bluestone so people can see what is there. We hope we don’t regret that decision with incidents of vandalism… “
Stacy said the county has spent a “significant” amount of time and effort trying to recruit outside businesses to the park, which also includes a 40,000-sq.-ft. shell building on site. However, those efforts have not yet seen any development.
But attention is also focusing on local businesses.
“What we have seen is our local existing businesses are willing to grow and expand,” he said. “We have seen hundreds of jobs created by our local businesses over the last two years and I would like to continue our efforts to reach out to every local business to see how we can help continue those efforts.”
Another goal surfaced when Stacy was on the campaign trail. When speaking with people and his opponent, Chuck Presley, he said he learned that the board needs to do a better job informing the public about what it does.
Stacy said he has tried to get the meetings recorded and posted online for people to watch for themselves, but he and fellow supervisor Tom Lester were the only ones to support it.
“I’ll continue efforts to try and get information out to the public via social media, traditional media and more direct contacts like mailers or newsletters,” he said.
Stacy said he and the board continue to explore all economic development opportunities, including a joint one with Mercer County, but no information can yet be released on that.
He is also heading to Richmond on Feb. 7 and 8 for a conference of county board chairs from around the state.
Stacy said that after that meeting concludes, his “goals could be changed.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
