BLUEFIELD — A local charitable organization that has been a mainstay in helping youth and contributing to the quality of life in this area is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a “$30 for 30” campaign.
The Community Foundation of the Virginias (CFV), which initially was the Bluefield Area Foundation (formed in 1993) before merging with the Greater Mercer County Charitable Foundation in 2002, donates hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in scholarships and grants.
James H. “Smokey” Shott, Executive Director of the foundation, said Richard Ammar, Buzzy Wilkinson and the late Charlie Peters were instrumental in starting the Bluefield organization.
“There was a pretty good group of community leaders involved,” he said, and as the Bluefield group was being formed another organization was created in Princeton and it made sense to eventually merge.
Tazewell County is also included.
Foundation President Julie Johnson said the charitable organizations could be formed easier at the time because of the “genesis of the tax laws” that supported non-profits.
“Our founders had the foresight to see the needs in the community,” she said, adding that it took some time for them to approach donors and establish a solid base of funding, which in turn generates more funds, and more donations, from investments. “You want it to be perpetual.”
That means the foundation’s assets keep growing, and the donations right along with it.
For example, at the end of 2021 the CFV had total invested assets of $15.5 million, a growth of $5.5 million since 2018. In 2021, the CFV granted 72 scholarships in the amount of $278,000 and 62 grants totaling almost $340,000.
Although a $30 gift may not seem like a lot, it is the volume that counts, Johnson said, and most people can afford to give $30 and donations can have an accumulative effect of growing investments and donations.
Shott said the number of applications are increasing.
“As we get bigger, our grants and scholarships are larger, and that attracts more applications,” he said, with human services the largest.
Shott said CFV has four areas of charitable giving besides scholarships: education, health care, arts and humanities, and human services.
A board of directors screens all applications through committees.
“Those committees make recommendations to the full board,” Johnson said.
Shott said the entire process is designed to make every dollar count, and everyone involved in the foundation has the fiduciary responsibility to use their skills to make sure that happens.
The array of recipients is large and diverse.
Scholarships go to area high school students and some can follow them through college if they reapply each year.
Many donor-designated scholarships are created in perpetual funds by individuals for students at particular high schools, colleges or universities and sometimes in certain subject areas.
For example, he said, 18 areas of the WVU curriculum have scholarship funds.
To be fully endowed, which means the funds will make money to keep providing donations, Shott said $10,000 is needed in a lump sum or over a five-year period. The more money in the principal in the funds, the higher the awards each year.
“We are in the middle of our scholarship cycle right now,” he said of a process that ends March 31 as recipients are chosen. “Our funds are aimed at graduating seniors.”
More than 100 are usually given each year.
Many donations are made in memory of someone, Shott said.
Grant recipients include food pantries, the Bluefield Beautification Commission, the Ridge Runner, the Yakkity-Yak playground, refurbishment of Camp Joy in Tazewell County, rescue squads, fire departments, Child Protect, among many others.
“We are sponsoring spelling bees in Tazewell and Mercer counties,” Shott said.
Johnson said the goal is to “improve the quality of life for citizens,” and that means education, better jobs, recreational opportunities and the arts.
“We are surviving and thriving on the generosity of people, especially people close to this area,” Shott said.
Johnson said when people learn about all the things the foundation does they are “amazed,” and what the foundation does “touches everyone.”
“We want people to honor our 30th year,” she said, adding that the foundation is “really a hidden gem for the area. We are humble and modest in what we do.”
Anyone wanting to donate can visit the website at cfvinc.org.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
