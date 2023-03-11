Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Along and west of the Blue Ridge, including Virginia and West Virginia Highlands, Roanoke and southern Shenandoah Valleys, and the the New River and Greenbrier Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation is expected to begin as snow Sunday morning, then transition to sleet and freezing rain...and then a cold rain before ending Sunday night. The greatest accumulation of snow and ice is expected in the higher elevations along and west of the Blue Ridge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&