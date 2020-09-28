RICH CREEK, Va. – Charges were pending Monday in connection with a gasoline tanker truck that overturned and burned Sunday evening on U.S. Route 460 in Giles County, Va.
Troopers with the Virginia State Police responded about 7:45 p.m. Sunday after a single-vehicle crash was reported, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the State Police.
"A tanker truck was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the road and overturned near State Line Road," Geller stated. "The impact of the crash caused the commercial vehicle to catch fire."
The tanker truck's cargo was 8,400 gallons of gasoline.
"Hazmat crews responded to the scene to assist with containment and cleanup," Geller said. "The driver was transported to Giles Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries."
The troopers investigating the crash were not on duty Monday, and the truck driver's name was not immediately available. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, she said.
Fire obstructed the highway's westbound lanes Sunday evening, backing up traffic for miles. Captain Eric Thwaites with the Giles County Sheriff's Office said soon after the crash that it was not the first time a tanker had wrecked and burned at that location.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
