CAMP CREEK — A juvenile who was injured Tuesday in a hunting accident remained in stable condition Thursday while charges were pending against a shooter.
The incident occurred early Tuesday morning near Camp Creek State Park when a 7-year-old boy and his adult brother were both hit by a shot fired by a third hunter who was not in their party, according to Officer G.W. Wood of the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.
The brothers were turkey hunting, and the third hunter fired “at something he could not clearly see” thinking they were a turkey, Wood said.
After the shooting, the juvenile was flown by helicopter to Charleston Area Medical Center in Kanawha County. Wood said the boy, who had surgery to treat internal injuries, was still listed Thursday in stable condition. The brothers’ names were not released.
Wood said investigators had spoken with the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office about possible charges. No arrest had been made as of Thursday. Charges were pending depending on the juvenile’s condition. The shooter’s name has not been released.
A possible charge is negligent shooting, which carries a sentence of up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine, Wood said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.