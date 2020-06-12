PRINCETON — Surveys of Mercer County’s parents and school staff will help decide how students will learn when return to West Virginia schools that were shutdown to protect them from the ongoing pandemic.
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) listed scenarios Wednesday for reopening the state’s school systems for the 2020-21 school year. Three re-entry scenarios have been drafted by the state’s School Re-entry Advisory Council.
These scenarios include Safer at School/Safer at Home, Blending Learning Models, and Full Remote Recovery. Counties may use any of these scenarios or hybrid models of them to meet students’ needs.
In the Safer at School/Safer at Home scenario, students will attend school four days with one day of remote learning or some similar configuration determined by the county, according to WVDE officials. School buildings will be rigorously sanitized during remote days. This is the preferred scenario for elementary schools to best meet developmental needs.
The Blending Learning Delivery Model means students may attend schools a limited number of days. Class sizes may be limited and/or creative scheduling implemented to minimize student mobility in the school, WVDE officials stated. All students will be engaged in learning five days a week through a blended learning model. This model may better suit middle and high schools.
The third scenario, Full Remote Delivery, is basically a response to a major outbreak and returning to a stay at home order, and all students will complete school assignments remotely five days a week. This will require the teachers and students to communicate daily and develop a process for monitoring, reviewing and/or grading of student engagement activities.
Which scenarios or which combination of them could work in Mercer County was a topic during Tuesday’s meeting of the Mercer County Board of Education. Superintendent Deborah Akers said Thursday that the school system is looking at the options the WVDE has put up. The school board is waiting for additional information from the state; meanwhile the local school system will be gathering its own information.
“We’re going to send some surveys out to our parents and staff to get some feedback about what the state has sent out,” Akers said. “We can’t go completely away from what the state has done, but I think we need to know from our parents which one of these options would be best for their children.”
The board of education is meeting June 23, she said. At that time, she hopes to share information about the re-entry scenarios and discuss plans for the new school year.
“I would like to have an operational plan by the second week of July,” Akers stated.
The current school calendar has Mercer County students returning to class on Aug. 20. Akers said that the WVDE has given county school systems the option of changing their calendars, but she did not see Mercer County date changing at this time.
“Because I’m sure people have made plans based on the calendar we have put out,” she said. “I don’t see us changing that.”
