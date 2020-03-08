BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield, Va., Town Council will see some changes after Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill last week to alter the town’s charter.
House Bill 171, introduced in the General Assembly by James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, at the request of town council, adds another council seat as well as stipulates the mayor will only vote on motions if there is a tie.
That means in the November election three seats on council will be up for grabs as well as the mayor’s position.
The terms of council members Jarrod Bailey, Jimmy Jones and Vice Mayor Anglis Trigg are not up this year but the seats of Chuck Presley and Lt. Ron Holt, are on the ballot.
However, since there will be an extra seat added with a term that starts on Jan. 1, 2021, three seats will be open.
Bailey said he is running for the mayor’s position but will keep his seat on council if he does not win.
If he does win, he will serve until the end of the year then council will appoint an interim member at its reorganizational meeting in January 2021 until a special election can be held next year to fill that seat, with the term running through 2022.
Mayor Don Harris is not running for reelection.
Harris and Trigg did not support the changes.
“I and the vice mayor were absolutely opposed to it,” Harris said. “But they wanted change.”
Harris said he did not think any changes were needed.
“For all of these years, what we had worked,” he said. “I guess the kicker was they didn’t want the mayor to have a vote.”
With six members on the council rather than five the mayor’s job would be to break any ties, if they occurred, which has been rare in the past, he said.
“I just really think the mayor is the one who does the most work and represents the town, but then will have no say in a vote unless it’s a tie,” Harris said. “It’s not fair, but I fought the battle and I lost.”
Bailey said he does not have a problem with having a vote only in a tie.
“I don’t think I would be running for mayor now if I had a problem with it,” he said, adding that the mayor has the important roles of representing the council and also running the meetings.
The main reason to make the change, he said, is to avoid a situation where there is a tie and that can happen with five council members and a voting mayor.
Bailey, who has been on council since 2018, said he has seen a tie “one or two times,” and there was a split board with no resolution.
“As a member of the board, in my opinion, if you have six members who can’t agree and it’s 50-50 you probably need to reevaluate and discuss it more,” he said, and “take a step back. A simple majority is not usually that hard to get … as long as you are willing to listen …”
If, even after that, votes did not change, the mayor would be able to break the tie.
Holt agrees that his main motivation for wanting the charter change was to avoid a tie.
“We have had the potential to be three to three on council,” he said, and that has left some issues not addressed. “We feel like it’s a better format to have no potential for a tie. There is still a potential if someone is absent (or abstains), but the point is it’s less likely to happen.”
Holt said it takes nothing away from the importance of the mayor’s job.
“The mayor has a vital role,” he said. “He or she is the voice of the council.”
But reducing the chance of a tie is beneficial, he said, as well as having another seat on council.
“We are a strong town council and adding another seat adds another set of eyes on important issues,” Holt said. “We will be a stronger council.”
