PIPESTEM — A year’s worth of accomplishments and hopes for the coming year were celebrated Friday by the first-ever Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias banquet.
The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias was formed in January 2019 when the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce and the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce merged and became one entity.
Chamber members and guests wearing festive masks and evening attire attended the banquet at the Pipestem Resort State Park. Chamber President and CEO Jeff Disibbio said before dinner got underway that the chamber was celebrating its accomplishments for 2019, welcoming the new chamber board of directors for 2020, and outlining goals for the coming year.
“We’re extending the Mountain Fest to encompass two weekends; that’s our goal, anyway,” Disibbio said. “We’re taking on an aggressive legislative agenda platform to advocate for our businesses.”
The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias also plans to work closely with local municipalities and other entities.
“We’re working in conjunction with all the cities and the economic development groups in Mercer County and into Tazewell County,” Disibbio said.
During the banquet, the chamber recognized Mercer County businesses, organizations and individuals that have contributed to improving the community’s quality of life.
An honor the former Greater Bluefield Chamber gave every year to a local citizen and/or business for superior community service, the Robert Francis Hamilton Award, was presented Friday evening for Doris Sue and Norris Kantor of Bluefield. The Kantors were not available when they received the award in 2018 and there was no chamber dinner in 2019, Disibbio told the guests.
Norris Kantor is a Rotarian, Moose and Elks Lodge member who has served as a director of multiple civic organizations, including time served as the chairman of the Bluefield State College Board of Governors, chairman of the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, lifelong engagement in the Democratic Party, and has volunteered with many other groups, Disibbio stated. He has been recognized by First Community Bank for his 38 years of service on its board of directors.
Doris Sue Katz Kantor is a speech pathologist at Bluefield Regional Medical Center, Disibbio said. She is also a former member of the Bluefield City Board of Directors, a booster for the Bluefield Blue Jays and player sponsor, a member of the Bluefield Preservation Society and the Blue Mountain Performing Arts.
The Small Business of the Year was the Pita Pit restaurant in Princeton. This award is presented to a business or organization with less than 20 employees that is an industry leader in their respective market. Qualifying organizations must exemplify strong business and civic leadership, community involvement, good management practices, and financial soundness, chamber officials said.
Located at 150 Courthouse Road near Princeton, the Pita Pit provided a free lunch in September 2019 to local law enforcement agencies.
Grants Supermarket was named the Large Business of the Year. To receive this award, the nominee must be a business or organization with more than 20 employees, and an industry leader in their respective market. Qualifying organizations must exemplify strong business and civic leadership, community involvement, good management practices, and financial soundness.
Grants Supermarket participates in and contributes to numerous community activities such as offering free lunches to law enforcement officers as a way to show the community’s appreciation for their service. The company has stores in Bluefield, Princeton, Bluewell, War, Smithers, Green Valley and other locations.
Nonprofit organizations which serve the county’s residents were also recognized. The Service Organization of the Year was the Salvation Army, which received the award for being a non-profit entity that has made an outstanding contribution to the community in service and/or leadership. Recipients of the award have displayed dedication to the welfare of the community, a focused effort to improve the quality-of-life, and provided an inspiration to the community.
The Salvation Army, which operates in Princeton and Bluefield, provides many services such as food pantries and other assistance to people in need.
The Business Citizen/Volunteer of the Year was presented to Shirley Ofsa. Ofsa received the award for being an individual who has devoted significant time and efforts to the Chamber of Commerce and to community service initiatives that positively impact the region.
“She has been a volunteer with the chamber for over 15 years,” Deborah Maynard, the chamber’s vice president, said before the presentation. “She helps with the Better Living Show, the Coal Show, the Women’s Conference and the dinner decorating. She is a true volunteer.”
Ofsa also volunteers with other organizations in Mercer County, Maynard said.
This year’s Chamber Member of the Year was Princeton Health Care Center. The Chamber Member award goes to a business, organization, or individual that has gone above and beyond to support the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
Recipients named the Chamber Member of the Year have representatives who have served on the Board of Directors or Committee, contributed to and promoted the economic growth, stability and improvement of the area which the Chamber serves, and gives generously of themselves and/or staff in time and resources to the Chamber.
The Princeton Health Care Center, a skilled nursing facility, provides care for senior citizens.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
