BLUEFIELD — The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias has officially announced a new president/CEO.
Jeff Disibbio, a life long resident of Mercer County, was announced as the new chamber president, according to a release from the Chamber. Disibbio was announced as the new president following Josh Cline’s departure from the seat in July of this year.
“I am both humbled and blessed to have this opportunity to work with local business and government to further the goal of revitalizing our region,” Disibbio said in the release, “With new and continued collaborations we can achieve unity on a regional level that will provide a strong business and economic structure for our area.”
Disibbio has served in the banking industry of the area of 17 years as well as the both Princeton and Bluefield chambers before the merge, according to the release. For the past 11 years, Disibbio has also served as the chair for the adult and youth leadership group.
“I’m looking forward to be able to unify the county and get businesses and local government agencies on board and ride the momentum we are on right now. First and foremost is to focus on collaborating with businesses and government and anyone else that we can bring into the fold,” Disibbio said in an interview.
Disibbio’s service as president is set to begin on October 21.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
