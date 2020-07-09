BLUEFIELD — The 2020 Mountain Festival has been canceled for this year.
The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias made the announcement Thursday, citing the ongoing issues in dealing with COVID-19 and the recent surge in local areas.
“With the uncertainty of potentially new statewide regulations and with the goal of keeping our local population safe, we are faced with the unfortunate result that we are unable to reschedule this event for the 2020 year,” said Chamber CEO and President Jeff Dissibio.
The Chamber and the James H. Drew Exposition have been in “constant contact and tirelessly attempting to find an acceptable path to continue hosting this event that has been a staple of our region,” Dissibio said. “Unfortunately, and with considerable consideration and trepidation, we feel that cancelling this event is our only option for this year. We look forward to hosting this event again in 2021 and hope we can meet and exceed all expectations of our events in the past years.”
