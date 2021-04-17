BLUEFIELD — The Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias is planning to have a Cole Chevy Mountain Festival in Bluefield this year.
After the 2020 celebration had to be canceled due to the pandemic, the chamber announced Friday plans for a 10-day festival at Bluefield City Park beginning Friday, June 4, and continuing through Sunday, June 13.
The festival will adhere to all virus rules that are in effect at the time, Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the chamber, said.
“We are being very thoughtful and very aware of all of the guidelines and things that need to be in place for the participants and the vendors,” Disibbio said Friday.
Because the state line runs through city park, the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival has historically been held on both the Virginia and West Virginia sides of city park. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently announced that fairs and festival will be allowed to resume in the Mountain State in May, but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has not yet outlined a plan for fairs and festival.
Dissibio said the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival can be held entirely on the West Virginia side of city park if necessary.
“We hope that by the first of June both states will be open and allowing for these type of events,” he said. “But we will make do and do our best to adhere to all state and federal guidelines.”
Dissibio said the chamber is hopeful that the festival can be held as planned without any disruptions.
“Based upon the vaccination rates we’ve had in our area, we are very hopeful to the possibility” he said. “And of course we’ve been tracking it (the percentage of local residents who are vaccinated) very closely and how things will go on that area. We feel like there is a strong possibility that we can proceed.”
Dissibio said the James H. Drew carnival is already confirmed for the 2021 edition of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
“James H. Drew is on the schedule,” Dissibio said. “We have guidelines for them and have put them on notice on what will be required. So we should be well covered. We want to be able to offer some quality of life to our residents, but we don’t want to jeopardize any spikes in the virus while doing so.”
Dissibio said the Mountain Festival will bring to the midway a variety of vendors, entertainment and the carnival.
This year’s festival chairman is Kyle Hurt and the general chairperson is Kristen Hurt.
“The Chamber of Commerce, with the partnership of the city of Bluefield, the town of Bluefield, Va., Cole Chevrolet, and the many contributing sponsors, is looking forward to sponsoring a successful festival for the entire area,” the chamber said in a statement released by Dissibio.
The chamber said a Facebook page will provide information as additional details are finalized.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
