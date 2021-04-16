By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — There will be a Cole Chevy Mountain Festival in Bluefield this year, chamber officials announced Friday.
After the 2020 celebration had to be canceled due to the pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias confirmed Friday that the 2021 edition of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is a go for now.
The chamber said in a press release that a 10-day Mountain Festival will be held at Bluefield City Park beginning Friday, June 4 and continuing through Sunday, June 13.
“The Mountain Festival will bring to the midway a variety of vendors, entertainment and the James H. Drew Exposition for a ten-day event,” the chamber said in the press release.
This year’s festival chairman is Kyle Hurt and the general chairperson is Kristen Hurt.
The statement said the chamber will adhere to the set of guidelines outlined for COVID-19, as will the James H. Drew Exposition.
“The Chamber of Commerce, with the partnership of the city of Bluefield, the town of Bluefield, Va., Cole Chevrolet, and the many contributing sponsors, is looking forward to sponsoring a successful festival for the entire area,” the chamber statement said.
The chamber said a Facebook page will provide information as additional details are finalized.
