BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities hosted the “Chalk-the-walk” event for suicide prevention in three locations of Mercer County Wednesday.
“It is National Prevention Week held by SAMSHA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration),” said Mercer County Coalition Coordinator Candace Harless. “Today’s topic is suicide prevention, so we are just out here writing positive messages as a suicide prevention campaign.”
The group went to Princeton, Bluefield, and Matoaka to spread their message and allow the community to come participate in the event.
“Princeton and Bluefield are the main streets that most of the community walk every day, so we decided to pick these locations because of that,” said Harless.
A smaller community also was selected, according to Harless.
“We work with the smaller communities, so we are going to Matoaka,” she said. “We did a prevention walk last year and they asked to do something similar, so we said we’d come down there.”
Everyone that helped at the event and participated were volunteers.
“It is extremely important for me to be out here today as I lost my own daughter to suicide almost four years ago,” said Kathy Easley, board member at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). “Anything and everything that I can do to help another person who is struggling with suicide ideation or mental health, even just to be a friend to someone is cause enough for me.”
Harless added, “It’s just important to get the word out, and putting positive messages is an easy way to talk about mental health and suicide. We are doing something positive with the community to get the word out.”
Easley found the coalition event through a Facebook post, and she thought it was important for their organizations to work together.
“I just sent Candace an email and told her ‘we should join forces,’” said Easley.
According to the AFSP, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. and in West Virginia.
“I’ve been in West Virginia for 30 years,” Easley said. “You add the job situation and the poverty level, suicide transcends all race, religion, creed, socioeconomic, but here people don’t have a way out. They don’t know that organizations like our exists, much less the ability or the insurance to seek mental health professional counseling.”
The events of “chalk-the walk” consisted of writing the message on the sidewalk in Princeton and Bluefield, and a prevention walk along with more resources in Matoaka.
“Everywhere, everyone struggles with mental health, and that struggle is in that there is a stigma attached to it,” said Easley. “We have to be each others own best advocate.”
For more information about suicide prevention and statistics, visit the afsp.org, and for more information about the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities visit their Facebook page.
