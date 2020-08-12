PRINCETON — One person was evacuated by helicopter and two others were transported Tuesday evening to a local hospital after a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles was reported on New Hope Road.
The crash occurred about 7:33 p.m. near the intersection with Dan Hale Reservoir Road when a pickup truck towing a trailer was about to turn off New Hope Road, according to Cpl. G.C. Paitsel with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Three other vehicles crashed behind the pickup’s trailer.
One vehicle in the crash was sandwiched between two others. Paitsel said one person was taken to nearby Glenwood Park to be flown from the region by helicopter. A third person was transported to Princeton Community Hospital by ambulance and a third was transported by family members. The extent of the injuries was not immediately available, and the names of the injured were not released Tuesday night
Personnel with the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department set up a landing zone for the helicopter and worked on extricating victims from the wrecks. Units of the Bluefield Rescue Squad and Princeton Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene.
Both lanes of New Hope Road were closed until the first responders had cleared from the scene. The crash was under investigation.
