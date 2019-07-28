GREEN VALLEY — After 94 years of educating kids in the Green Valley area, Ceres Elementary School is scheduled to close its doors at the end of the year.
Students from there as well as Cumberland Heights will start attending Mountain Valley Elementary School, with construction on that new school slated to be complete in January 2020.
But the women with GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs) Valley Woman’s Club decided the doors would not close before a reunion of former students and staff was planned.
On Saturday, the Ceres Elementary Farewell Social was held at the school.
As many as 1,000 people could come, said Betty Long, president of the Valley Woman’s Club and coordinator of the event, as more and more people registered under a tent in the parking lot, where the event took place. Members of the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department directed traffic and guided the flow of people across Rt. 123 to the school.
“They are coming from everywhere,” Long said of former students returning for the social, from states like Florida, Mississippi, Ohio and North Carolina. “Those are just the ones I know of.”
Many tents were set up and plenty of food was available as well as games for kids and adults. Tables were filled with old photos chronicling the history of the school.
“We decided since there are so many memories out there, so many people interested, we would do a farewell celebration,” said Long, who is the school’s secretary and will be moving to the new school.
Long also was a student at the school, along with her 11 brothers and sisters. Her father was a janitor at the school.
In fact, the oldest person at the farewell celebration was believed to be Long’s mother, Pearl Fortner, who is almost 95 and was only 1 year old when the school opened its doors for the first time in 1925, with two classrooms that taught students from first grade to 12th grade.
Fortner said she attended Ceres from 1931 to 1937 and Lettie Bailey was her first-grade teacher.
But the first grade was also memorable because she received her first and only paddling.
“Let me tell you what was the worst was the first grade,” she said. “My brother started, he was older, but we started together.”
She said she ran her brother out of his seat when he was told to move by the teacher by hitting him with her elbow.
“I got spanked for it,” she said. “I was good after that.”
Fortner said she was raised in Bradley Hollow, with an outhouse built over the creek, and Ceres was where her family went to school.
Long and three of her sisters, Launa Barrett, Rosella Bird and Barbara Kelly, were with their mother and they talked about helping their father clean the school.
“We did it to help daddy,” said Barrett. “He didn’t have time to do it all. We washed windows, cleaned the floors, helped get it ready for the next school year.”
All said they have good memories from the school, hate to see it close and would like to see its history preserved at the school somehow.
Pat Cheney was one of many family members from Florida who returned to the area for the farewell celebration.
Cheney said at least seven members of the Landers family attended the school and were raised in Green Valley.
Her mother, Lorraine Landers, was there and attended Ceres in 1940.
“I was born and raised in the Bluefield area,” she said. “We lived on Airport Road before we moved to Florida (in 1984).”
Landers said it was the economy that forced her family to move.
“My husband was a salesman and he couldn’t make it with the coal miners out of work,” she said, adding that he worked for Bluefield Hardware.
That move came after her children attended Ceres, though.
Susan Landers Borich, a daughter who also lives in Florida, returned with her husband, Joe, whose parents owned the MidWay Motel in Green Valley.
“When Smith Transfer was here … all the truck drivers stayed at their motel,” Susan Lorich said.
Joe Borich said his family lived in Brushfork before moving to Green Valley in 1963.
He and Susan Lorich bought a house on Wolf Creek so they could also have a home here, he said, but they primarily reside in Florida. “But this is home. This will always be home.”
Family members talked about memories from the area, including the Skyway Drive-in Theater in Bluefield, and memories from the school.
All said they were sad to see the school close as they talked about playing basketball outside and riding bikes as well as playing Pee Wee football.
Brian Stepp, another family member who returned from Florida for the social, said he attended the school in 1979 and 1980 and played football for the Ceres Minutemen.
“It was wonderful experience going to school here,” Susan Borich said. “We made lifelong friends. It’s a great place.”
All agreed it was also a great community to grow up in and to raise a family.
Nancy Wimmer Baker still lives here, in Bluefield, but her homeplace is on Airport Road.
“I have very good memories from here,” she said. “I remember the tomato soup and peanut butter sandwiches (in the school’s cafeteria). They put honey on the peanut butter.”
Baker said she and her 12 siblings all attended Ceres.
Maxine Hager Bailey was born and raised in Green Valley and also still lives here.
She attended the school for six years.
“I have a lot of memories,” she said. “I liked all my teachers. I just liked the school.”
Bailey said she is sad about the school closing.
“I don’t think they should close it,” she said. “But I wish they would have kept the name, though.”
Bailey said that after finishing Ceres she went to Ramsey and then Beaver High School.
She said many of her family members attended Ceres, but she did not know the number. “It was a lot.”
Jim Croy, who was raised in Ceres Hollow, said he was excited to return to the school.
“A lot of good folks were here,” he said. “I am looking forward to seeing them.”
About everyone in the hollow was related, he said, so he expected to know many people who would attend.
Croy attended Ceres from 1952-1956 and estimates the number of people in his family who attended the school was “over 100.”
Although the school has a lot of memories, he said it’s old and the move is a good one.
“It’s a little difficult to let something go,” he said. “But once it happens, people adjust pretty well.”
Croy’s cousin, Pete Shields, who now lives at Lake Norman, N.C., stopped by to talk with him.
“I went to Ceres for four years,” Shields said, adding that his family, including his mother, also attended the school. “Our family has gone here for a number of years.”
They both agreed it was a great school to attend and recalled some of their teachers, naming Louse Bailey as their first-grade teacher, Miss Moye in second grade, Miss Pettrey in fourth and Mr. Hatcher in sixth grade.
Long said a guided tour of the school by Principal Mary Terry was also on the agenda Saturday.
A description of the school during the early years that was given to attendees said:
“There was no indoor plumbing so students and faculty used a hand pump at the back of the school to get drinking water and hand-washing water. The outside toilet was nearby, one side for girls and one side for boys, boasting four Johnny seats in each. The classrooms were heated by potbelly stoves. The janitor built the fires in each room before the students arrived and it was the boys’ responsibility to carry in the wood or coal and keep the fire going through the day.”
All the memories shared on Saturday will keep the school going.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
