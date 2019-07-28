WELCH, WV - James H. Testerman, Jr., 67, of Welch, WV, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home. Born March 6, 1952 in North Spring, WV, he was a son of the late James H. Testerman, Sr. and Alma Cline Testerman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Andrew William T…