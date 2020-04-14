BLUEFIELD — A total of 68 Bluefield Regional Medical Center staff members will be losing their positions April 30 when the hospital’s OB/GYN and surgical services departments cease their operations.
The Princeton Community Hospital’s Board of Directors announced April 10 that “due to the unprecedented negative impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the board was closing Bluefield Regional Medical Center’s OB/GYN and surgical services departments at the end of April.
“The volatile landscape in healthcare has never been more negatively impacted than the destruction seen from COVID-19. Efforts to mitigate long-term impacts on the overall healthcare provided in our region require immediate steps to ensure the integrity of our system,” PCH CEO Jeffrey E. Lilley said when the closures were announced.
Edwina “Winnie” Newberry, SHRM-CP, PHR, the Human Resources Director for BRMC, later said Monday that the closures would impact a total of 68 staff members.
Lilley said the types of positions being impacted included nursing positions and surgical technicians
“It really could be anyone who is interactive between the OB/GYN and surgical areas,” he stated.
The board of directors is currently focusing on what can be done to help the hospitals financially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lilley said. More decisions about the hospitals’ future will have to be made once the pandemic is over.
“Right now the focus here really is related to the pandemic we’re all working with and working within. As far as what we’re going to see down the road, we just don’t know the answer to that at this point in time,” Lilley stated. “We’re focused on trying to look at current volumes within our organization and taking steps to mitigate as much of this problem as we can. I think that’s the big issue that we’re going with. We just don’t know to what the extent this is going to be in the long term, whether this is going to be something where we’re going to see some resolution on a short time frame or a long time frame. That’s the big question.”
“At the present time as it relates to the long-term plans... we are focused on managing and mitigating these costs and expenses related to these areas from the pandemic,” Lilley said.
Princeton Community Hospital usually does about 10,000 OR (operating room) cases a year when surgeries are combined with therapeutic and diagnostic cases, he stated. BRMC sees about half that number of OR cases each year.
“We’re seeing that volume drop probably by at least 80, 90 percent simply because we cannot do any elective cases,” Lilley said. “It’s the governor’s decision. When you take all of your cases out of your OR and out of your gynecological cases, it’s has a huge impact. We are mitigating this as much as we can.”
Lilley was asked if there were future plans for BRMC’s remaining departments such as the emergency room (ER). The board of directors is seeing first what the hospitals’ situation is when the pandemic is over. The board is now looking the lack of cases and how that has “a material impact on both organizations.” This is a problem hospitals across the country have to look it.
“We have no plans at this point. We will go through our strategic process as it relates to the emergency department and any of the other service lines, but it’s not something we’re focused on right now,” he said.
When the department closures were announced, the board of directors said the people impacted by the decision could apply for other positions.
“As an organization at BRMC and here at Princeton Community Hospital, we have open positions, particularly in nursing, so those folks in those roles will certainly have opportunities not only at Princeton Community Hospital,” Lilley said. “But if there are other positions at Bluefield and other departments, whether it relates to nursing or some type of tech position, they may be able to pick up an opportunity there. I think in some of those cases between the two facilities, I think it’s pretty clear there’s a nursing shortage. We all have open positions in other areas.”
BRMC’s employees were told about the impending closures April 10 when the board made the decision to move forward with it, Lilley said, adding that while board recognizes “that the notice is very quick,” an immediate step had to be taken because of COVID-19’s impact on the hospital.
Lilley was asked about the Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) which calls on employers to give a 60-day notice about layoffs which could impact 50 or more workers. Lilly said the board was aware of it and that it was considered when making the decision.
Lilley said that “to make sure we could continue to have healthcare in Mercer County,” given the financial impact of COVID-19, an immediate step was taken.
“We understand the issues related to that, but given the circumstance we needed to move forward as quickly as possible,” he said.
A BRMC staff member who asked that her name not be used said the hospital’s staff was notified April 10 about the department closures during a Zoom teleconference. They were first told that the meeting was a COVID-19 update, she recalled.
“No, not until we got on the phone,” she said. “Not until we dialed in we were told, and that was that.”
Staff members impacted by the decision were told to apply for other positions at BRMC and PCH that were posted, but they did not appear to have priority over any other applicants for the positions, she said.
The hospital is used by patients from outside Mercer County, she stated. Closing the departments means they will have to travel to Princeton.
“Oh, gosh, yes,” she said. “We have patients all the time that come from McDowell County. We have patients who come a long way. It’s a huge lose certainly for our work families, our families and the community.”
Bluefield City Attorney Colin Cline said he understood that BRMC’s emergency room was staying open. The city issued a statement after the April 30 closings were announced.
“The City of Bluefield was informed (April 10) that Princeton Community Hospital will begin moving major services from Bluefield Regional Medical Center to Princeton for cost saving measures. While this is sad news, it was not unexpected, especially in light of the challenges facing the healthcare industry, including the cessation of all elective surgeries for the foreseeable future as part of the mandatory response to COVID-19,” according to the city’s statement. “It is important, especially now, that we focus on healthcare from a regional perspective, and we are fortunate that Princeton Community Hospital remains open and strong, and able to care for those who may fall ill.
“From an economic perspective, the city had already made significant adjustments to its budget following the acquisition of BRMC by PCH. This acquisition changed the status of BRMC from for-profit to non-profit, which had a direct and significant impact on the city’s business and occupation tax receipts,” according to the April 10 statement. “The city had already accounted for this shift and made the appropriate budget adjustments, so the shift of major services to Princeton will not have an immediate, direct fiscal impact on the city.
“While the facility’s future is uncertain, the city has communicated to PCH leadership that maintaining emergency room capabilities are a critical element for our citizens and we are deeply concerned if that is not preserved. The city has offered and stands ready to partner with Princeton Community Hospital and authorities at the state and national levels to find another use for the structure,” according to the city’s statement. “When COVID-19 is behind us, we will start seeing the effects and benefits of the federal economic stimulus adopted in response to the pandemic, and we will try to leverage those resources to forge a path forward for the facility.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
