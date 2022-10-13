BLUEFIELD — Concrete may be poured for the center pier of the Grant Street Bridge by the end of next week.
Bluefield City Engineer Kerry Stauffer told members of the City Board Tuesday progress is being made after some delays related to having “track time.”
Since the bridge crosses Norfolk Southern’s tracks, details of when the tracks are clear and work can be done must be worked out with the railroad, he said.
Heavy equipment is used for the work on the center pier and a frame to hold the concrete has been completed.
“Hopefully, that will not cause any further delays,” Stauffer said of NS making sure the tracks are clear for the work.
The center pier work has been an issue for many months, creating delays on the progress of the bridge construction.
Work was stopped in May after “soft rock” was discovered underground which made the initial plans to anchor pilings for the central pier unworkable.
Stauffer said at the time engineers submitted a plan for Brayman Construction, the contractors building the bridge, to use casings full of concrete in which to anchor the pilings.
However, the change of plans had to be approved by Norfolk Southern’s engineering consultants, a process that took several weeks. The bridge crosses the NS tracks in Bluefield.
After the new plan was finally approved, Brayman Construction then submitted a change order that costs an extra $800,000 for the $10 million project, Stauffer said, which had to be resolved through WVDOT.
Once work resumed it took a few weeks to drive in the pilings and encase them in concrete for the needed support.
The pilings were then capped and the frame was constructed over them for the concrete to be poured.
Stauffer said that after the center pier work is finished it won’t be long before steel beams can be seen as the “super structure” work begins.
The bridge should be completed “sometime next year,” but no projected completion date has been released by the state Department of Highways (DOH), which is overseeing the project.
Initially placed on a “fast track” by DOH, several delays, most involving NS, kept extending the estimated completion date for the $10 million project.
The bridge, built in 1941 to provide access from downtown Bluefield and Princeton Avenue to the town’s North End and East Side, has been closed since June 2019 after it failed state safety inspection.
That left motorists with a lengthy and potentially hazardous narrow road to get in and out of those parts of town.
In October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced $10.5 million in federal, state and local funding to replace the decaying structure. Highways officials helped hammer out an agreement between Norfolk Southern Corporation and the city of Bluefield, who jointly owned the old bridge.
Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern agreed to turn over ownership of the bridge to the city of Bluefield and agreed to give city officials $500,000 as local match funding for construction. The West Virginia Division of Highways agreed to manage the project, with $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration and $2 million in funding from state sources.
In the spring of 2021, Brayman Construction Corporation was awarded a contract for $8 million to tear down the old bridge and replace it with a brand-new structure.
Replacement of the bridge will provide easy access to all parts of town and to US 19.
Contractors began disassembling the old bridge in August 2021,
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.