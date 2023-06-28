The Center for Christian Action in Pocahontas, Va., has received $2,700 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The Center for Christian Action will use the gift to purchase food for its food pantry so that officials can provide food for families that come to it in their time of need.
“ Wellbeing is at the forefront of what we’re working together towards. Here at the Center we are driven by a single goal; to do our part to make the world a better place. We can only do this with the help of organizations like the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. We are thankful for this generous donation. I firmly believe that no one should ever go hungry. Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation will help us make sure that no one in our communities ever go hungry. It is with the deepest gratitude that we say thank you again for the donation for our Food Bank,” said Kimberly Shoun, director of programs.
Shoun said the center will use the donation to purchase much needed food for the food pantry to make sure food is on hand when families come to the center with a need.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its ten-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.