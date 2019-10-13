PRINCETON — Urging southern West Virginia’s residents to let themselves be counted by the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census is the goal of the Complete County Commission getting way this month.
Michael Bennett, a partnership specialist and liaison in southern West Virginia with the U.S. Census Bureau, spoke to the Mercer County Commission recently about encouraging residents to cooperate with the upcoming census.
“We’re trying to make it as simple as possible and educate the community that it’s safe, it’s simple and it’s easy,” Bennett said.
Bennett told the county commission that southern West Virginia is a “hard to count” area; about 40 percent of the rural population can go uncounted.
“The hard to count in West Virginia is systematic,” he stated. “It’s an epidemic.”
In July, Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation encouraging West Virginians to participate in the 2020 Census. Bennett said Justice would launch this program, Complete County Commission, Oct. 16 during a press conference in Charleston. Justice said in his proclamation that the 2020 Census and American Community Survey “are vital tools for economic development and increased employment,” adding that “the information collected by the census is confidential and protected by law.”
Census data helps determine how many seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and “is necessary for the accurate and fair redistricting of state legislature seats and voting districts,” Justice stated.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said both the National Association of Counties and the West Virginia Association of Counties recommended forming Complete County commissions to encourage the public to participate in the upcoming census. Having accurate population counts can help counties qualify for federal grants, he added. The motion to form a local Complete County effort passed unanimously.
Bennett said the census bureau could provide kits and other resources to help promote the census in Mercer County and gain more cooperation from its citizens.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
