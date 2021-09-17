LEBANON, Va. — A project serving Buchanan and Tazewell Counties in Virginia will bring new cellular telephone service to a 20-mile section of U.S. Route 460 and serve about 25 existing businesses will receive a $1 million grant, officials with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced Thursday.
The Virginia Coalfield Coalition will receive a $1 million grant for theBuchanan/Tazewell Wireless Communication Job Growth Corridor, ARC officials said. This project will build six new fiber-lit cell towers along a 20-mile stretch of U.S. Route 460.
This part of Route 460 is currently 95 percent unserved with cell service, making it difficult for local companies to bring clients into their offices or send field technicians out to work sites, ARC officials said. A public-private partnership with a national wireless service provider allows the grantee to ensure that the coverage provided by the new cell towers will fill in current service gaps. The project is expected to serve 25 existing businesses.
The project serving Buchanan and Tazewell Counties was among the almost $46.4 million for 57 projects across 184 counties to support economic diversification in the Appalachian Regional Commission’s coal-impacted communities that were announced Thursday during a virtual event co-hosted by the ARC and the Interagency Working Group (IWG) on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization.
ARC officials also announced a $50,000 grant to the City of Pikeville for the Pikeville/Breaks Tourism Partnership project with Buchanan County.
The funding for the projects was made possible through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which targets federal resources to communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries.
“These funds will expand our broadband access and will help support the ongoing efforts for business and technological innovation throughout the area,” said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va.
“The downturn of the coal industry has impacted economies across Appalachia. That’s why ARC’s POWER initiative helps to leverage regional partnerships and collaborations to support efforts to create a more vibrant economic future for coal-impacted communities,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “Many of the projects we announced today will invest in educating and training the Appalachian workforce, nurturing entrepreneurship, and supporting infrastructure—including broadband access. These investments are critical in leveling the economic playing field so Appalachian communities can thrive.”
“As our economy recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, it is critical to invest in Appalachia,” said Gov. Ralph Northam, ARC States’ Co-Chair. “ARC’s POWER initiative will continue to build on the region’s strengths and address its challenges, driving growth and opportunity throughout Appalachia. These projects demonstrate how regional collaboration can spur innovation, encourage entrepreneurs, diversify our economy, and support the critical infrastructure needed to bridge the digital divide, all of which will allow Appalachian communities to recover and flourish.”
